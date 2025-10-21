The Very Group partners with NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, to help streamline end-of-life admin.

Very customers can now notify all other relevant UK service providers of a death, if requested, with one click.

Phillips Cohen Associates broadens its reach into the online retail sector as the exclusive licensee of The Estate Registry's technology NotifyNOW.

Leading bereavement notification specialist NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates (PCA), has signed a new partnership with The Very Group to provide a streamlined service for grieving customers.

The Very Group, which operates digital retailers Very and Littlewoods, is one of the largest online retailers in the UK and Ireland, with an annual revenue of over £2 billion and serving 4.3 million customers.

By using NotifyNOW's digital platform, those dealing with the admin for a loved one who has passed away can inform companies, now including Very and Littlewoods, of the death.

Jacqui Sherrington, Financial Services Manager at The Very Group says: "We know that the death of a loved one can be a really emotional and difficult time for families, and the administration associated with a bereavement can often cause additional stress.

"Our aim is that through our partnership with NotifyNOW, we'll be able to help make things a little easier for families."

Divisional CEO at PCA Nick Cherry says: "By allowing The Very Group's customers to use NotifyNOW, they are able to inform a range of financial institutions and other companies by uploading the necessary documents and notifying all service providers with one click of the keyboard.

"Families who have suffered a bereavement find making multiple phone calls and having to repeat information to individual companies particularly stressful and we at PCA aim to simplify that process in every way possible.

"We are delighted that The Very Group has chosen to invest in this service and are sure that their customers will appreciate their compassionate approach."

When someone contacts The Very Group to report the death of a customer, they will be offered access to NotifyNOW via a link on the website. They will then be able to upload the deceased customer's details.

NotifyNOW is able to inform over 2,000 organisations, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies at one time, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each separate company.

PCA is the sole licensee in the UK of the NotifyNOW platform which is owned by The Estate Registry.

About The Very Group: With annual revenue of over £2bn, The Very Group is a unique digital business that combines online retail and flexible payments. Our digital retail brands, Very and Littlewoods, help to bring over 2,000 desirable labels within easy reach of more customers. Across electrical, home, fashion and more, we sell everything our 4.3 million customers could need, except food. And our flexible payment options, which are provided responsibly via our Very Pay platform and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, help our customers manage their household budgets. We have over a hundred years of history behind us, but at our heart there is a passion for change to constantly improve what we do, to innovate with data and technology at our core and to be the best possible place to work.

About Phillips Cohen Associates (PCA): Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions.

About The Estate Registry: The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the USA, Canada and the UK. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.

A headshot of Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO PCA (quoted) is available to download here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020838113/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

For PCA please contact eithne@timreidmedia.com

For The Very Group please contact Kirsty.shaw@theverygroup.com