Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yardi Recognised with Two Awards at Property Week's Tech Innovation Awards 2025

Leading real estate software company awarded for its innovative technology, collaboration, and UK footprint

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 17, Yardi® was recognised for two awards at this year's Property Week Tech Innovation Awards. The awards celebrate the brightest minds, groundbreaking solutions, and transformative technologies that are shaping the UK property industry.

Yardi takes home two awards for its innovative technology, collaborative approach, and strong footprint in the UK market

Yardi was awarded Best International PropTech Company and Best Governance & Risk Solution. The judges praised Yardi for its collaborative approach and strong footprint in the UK market, reflecting our ongoing commitment to innovation, client success and industry leadership.

"Yardi has an exceptionally strong footprint in the UK. Their dominance in the UK Build to Rent market underlines major traction and brand trust. Its case studies show tangible business impact, including significant time savings, regulatory compliance, reduced manual processes and streamlined operations," expressed the judges about the 'Best International PropTech Company'.

For 'Best Governance & Risk Solution', which focused on Yardi's investment solutions and client success, the judges stated, "It is nice to see such a bespoke and collaborative approach. It's a really useful tool."

"We're proud to be recognised as a company that continues to be innovative in proptech, helping clients build a strong data foundation for the enablement of AI, and supporting the ongoing digital transformation in real estate," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi. "Huge congratulations to all winners, and every company nominated. It takes a community to continue to innovate."

See how Yardi's award-winning cloud real estate software can support your digital transformation.

About Property Week's Tech Innovation Awards
As the sector evolves through digital transformation, sustainability, and cutting-edge advancements, Property Week's inaugural Tech Innovation Awards recognise and celebrate the organisations, projects, and individuals that drive innovation and progress. For more information, visit proptech.propertyweek.com.

About Yardi
Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800427/Yardi_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5571829/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-recognised-with-two-awards-at-property-weeks-tech-innovation-awards-2025-302589114.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.