Gelion plc: TDK and Gelion Establish Full Collaboration Agreement

To advance Sulfur battery technology anticipated to be transformational for the industry

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelion plc (AIM: GELN), the global energy storage innovator, is delighted, further to its announcement on 16 October 2025, to announce that the Tier One battery manufacturer with whom it has signed a full collaboration agreement is TDK Corporation (TDK), the Japan headquartered global electronics and battery manufacturer with over 100,000 employees worldwide, operating major manufacturing facilities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, serving industries such as automotive, industrial, and consumer technology.

TDK and Gelion have agreed to collaborate to develop battery technologies which utilise Gelion's Sulfur battery Cathode Active Material (CAM) which is in turn being advanced with the support of a multi-year collaboration partnership between Gelion and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPI).

The multi-year collaboration will:

Facilitate the development of large format commercial pouch cell prototypes (type of rechargeable batteries),

Evaluate how batteries incorporating the CAM perform across various applications to refine practical product fit and helping to de-risk the development of high-power, long-life battery cells,

Enable integration into TDK prototype production lines,

Deliver partner revenue from CAM supply,

Support Gelion's strategic focus on advancing its Sulfur battery platform from prototype to commercial readiness for next generation mobility, aviation, and energy storage markets.

Gelion will now commence production of laboratory scale materials with pouch cell prototyping by TDK at its plant in Nagano, Japan. The main objective will be to progress to prototype lines for qualification of battery cell manufacturing within the next 12 months.

Dr. Yasushi Enokido, the General Manager of the Advanced Products Development Center in TDK, said "We are delighted to collaborate with Gelion and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces to advance next-generation battery technologies. We aim to accelerate the development of practical, high-performance solutions. This partnership reflects our focus on driving innovation and contributing to a more sustainable future."

John Wood, CEO of Gelion, commented: "It is a great honour to be able to work alongside TDK toward realising the exciting potential of this breakthrough battery technology. TDK is one of the world's great innovation centres and lives its brand identity "In Everything, Better". In Gelion's path, alongside MPI toward positive transformation, there is no better partnership we could form than with TDK to lead the way."

About Gelion

Gelion ("gel: ion") is a global energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising globally important next generation battery technologies: Sulfur based, Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S), Sodium-Sulfur (Na-S) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications and battery recycling technology.

Gelion plc is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd. Gelion is designing and delivering innovative battery technology to enable that transition and return value for its customers and investors.

In addition, Gelion is also delivering commercial Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects through its Integration Solutions business.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better" TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society.

For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better-for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world.

Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more-featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL.

Positioning the AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

Sulfur Batteries

Gelion's effort is directed at the potential for sulfur-based cathode active materials (CAMs) to deliver low-cost & sustainable batteries with compelling performance. In the case of Li-S batteries, the target is a high-performance light-weight battery for the EV and e-aviation market. In the case of Na-S batteries, the target is an ultra-low-cost advancement on batteries currently employed in the stationary storage and economy EV market. The company's overarching goal is to help make global transport, energy consumption and storage more sustainable.

Glossary

Ah Ampere hours. A measure of capacity stored in the cell. The larger the number the higher the capacity. mAh/g(S) The unit mAh/g(S) stands for milliampere-hours per gram of Sulfur (with S indicating "Sulfur"). It is a measure quantifying how many electrons (in mAh) can

be stored per gram of Sulfur. CAM Cathode active material Energy density (Wh/kg) The ratio of energy stored per unit weight i.e. Watt-hours per kilogram. The higher the number the lighter the battery. Pouch cell An industry standard format of a battery which comprises a flat pouch-shaped design with a multi-layered laminate structure. Cycle life The number of full charge and discharge cycles a battery can complete before its capacity falls below a specified level, typically 80% of the original capacity.

Higher cycle life indicates longer-lasting performance.

