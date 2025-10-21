Pan African Resources Plc - Director's dealings in securities

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

The Company announces it has received notification that LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with the Chief Executive Officer, Cobus Loots, disposed of 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 17 October 2025.

Following these transactions, Mr Loots has an indirect beneficial interest of 4,897,154 ordinary shares, representing 0.2098 % of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 1,148,700 ordinary shares, representing 0.04922% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cobus Loots 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Trade 1: Disposal of shares Trade 2: Disposal of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Trade 1: Disposal of 100,000 shares at ZAR22.15 per share Trade 2: Disposal of 100,000 shares at ZAR22.20 per share d) Aggregated information: Trade 1: Disposal value of ZAR2,215,000 Trade 2: Disposal value of ZAR2,220,044 e) Dates of the transactions: Trade 1: 17 October 2025 Trade 2: 17 October 2025 f) Place of the transaction: Trade 1: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Trade 2: Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Trade 1: Indirect beneficial Trade 2: Indirect beneficial b) On-market or off-market: Trade 1: On-market Trade 2: On-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Total value of transactions Trade 1: ZAR2,215,000 Trade 2: ZAR2,220,044 e) Holding following transactions: Indirect beneficial 4,897,154 ordinary shares Direct beneficial 1,148,700 ordinary shares

Johannesburg

21 October 2025

