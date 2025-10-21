DJ Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 21-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 October 2025 RESTRUCTURING UPDATE As announced on 17 October 2025, Petrofac has been working towards the announcement of a Lock Up Agreement in respect of the identified implementation route for the Restructuring. Since this announcement, there has been a change in circumstances relating to certain stakeholders, which impacts the timing and/or deliverability of this Restructuring. Urgent discussions are taking place in relation to this change in circumstance and the Company will provide further details when it is able to. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 405653 EQS News ID: 2215878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

