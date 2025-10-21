Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Dow Jones News
21.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE

DJ Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
21-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
21 October 2025 

RESTRUCTURING UPDATE 
  
 
As announced on 17 October 2025, Petrofac has been working towards the announcement of a Lock Up Agreement in respect 
of the identified implementation route for the Restructuring. Since this announcement, there has been a change in 
circumstances relating to certain stakeholders, which impacts the timing and/or deliverability of this Restructuring.   
 
Urgent discussions are taking place in relation to this change in circumstance and the Company will provide further 
details when it is able to. 
 
ENDS 

For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 

Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

Petrofac 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 

Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending 
publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405653 
EQS News ID:  2215878 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
