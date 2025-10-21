GoodWe celebrates 15 years with cashback for installers in Europe

MUNICH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate their 15th anniversary, the inverter and smart energy solutions manufacturer GoodWe have announced a cashback campaign for installers in Europe. The initiative runs for three months, from 1st of October to 31st of December 2025, covering selected residential GoodWe products, including hybrid inverters with batteries, All-in-One systems, EV chargers, heat pumps and carports.

Installers require membership in GoodWe PLUS+, the company's European installer program, to be eligible, and need to make purchases through an authorized distributor. Enrollment of the membership is available when making the claim and offers additional advantages, like warranty benefits, free technical training and loyalty awards.

"Installers are at the heart of GoodWe's success. This campaign is our way of saying thank you as we celebrate 15 years together," said Jie Zhang, Managing Director of GoodWe Europe GmbH. "By combining strong cashback incentives with seamless access to our GoodWe PLUS+ community, we are strengthening our partnerships and helping installers grow their business."

The GoodWe Smart Energy Ecosystem

GoodWe have expanded their product portfolio in the past years, offering smart energy appliances for modern homes, commercial & industrial (C&I) applications as well as utility-scale projects. Their starting point and ongoing area of strength is in residential applications, where they have established a lineup of connected solutions. Next to their innovative hybrid inverters and battery systems, the manufacturer produces lightweight solar panels for their solar carports, a line of heat pumps and water heaters under their GoodHeat brand, as well as their second generation of EV chargers. This variety is reflected in the cashback campaign, covering the following products:

Hybrid Inverters & Batteries (purchased together)

ES G2 (3-6kW) or ES Uniq (8-12kW) with Lynx U G3 / Lynx A G3

ET G2 (6-15kW) or ET (20-30kW) with Lynx D

All-in-One Systems

ESA Inverter Module (3-10kW) with ESA 5-48kWh Battery Module

Residential Energy Products

Balcony ESA 0.8kW + BAT 1.9kWh

EV Charger HCA G2 (7-22kW)

R290 Air to Water Heat Pump

Hot Water Heat Pump

Carport Vela

15 years of renewable energy innovation

GoodWe was founded in 2010 and launched their first PV inverter for residential use in 2011. Within a few years, the company ranked in the top 10 of inverter manufacturers in China, offering multiple series of award-winning grid-tied products. In 2014, GoodWe launched Asia's first energy storage inverter and went on to earn a worldwide reputation as a top inverter manufacturer. With rising demand, GoodWe began establishing subsidiaries around the globe, including the GoodWe Europe headquarters in Germany. Expanding their portfolio, the company funded additional business units for Building Integrated PV (BIPV) in 2020, Smart Energy in 2021and opened a new factory for heat pump manufacturing in 2024.

In 2025, GoodWe is celebrating 15 years of innovation in solar PV and inverter manufacturing. The company is offering a product portfolio to cover and connect the energy needs of households around the world, transforming any building into a power plant to actively participate in the renewable energy revolution.

Full details, terms & conditions and claims form can be found here: https://emea.goodwe.com/cashback-2025

About GoodWe

Established in 2010, GoodWe is a world-leading inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider. As of Q1 2025, GoodWe has achieved over 100 GW of global installations. The company offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale sectors, delivering efficiency, safety, and long-term value. The manufacturer practices environmental and social responsibility throughout the lifetime of their products, constantly progressing and reporting on their ESG goals through annual Sustainability Reports and independent certifications. GoodWe has around 5,000 employees worldwide, with over 1,000 dedicated to research and development. For the second quarter of 2025, GoodWe has been named as a Global Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF). For more information, please visit https://emea.goodwe.com/.

