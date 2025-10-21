Cabka N.V.: Cabka delivers stable Q3 performance in challenging markets and reaffirms focus on profitable growth

Amsterdam 21 October 2025. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces its trading update for the third quarter of 2025.

Sales for Q3 were broadly stable at € 42.1 million compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 2024: € 42.4 million). Total sales year-to-date reached € 132 million, versus €135 million in the same period of 2024. Operational efficiency and disciplined pricing have helped to increase EBITDA over sales margins slightly above last year.

Our RTP Portfolio reflected continued market weakness both in Europe and in the US, with revenues declining 13% and 2% respectively year-to-date. At the same time, Pooling and Systems (formerly called Customized Solutions) in Europe grew 7% year-to-date as customers in this segment are less exposed to volatile market segments.

Our Contract Manufacturing business continued its recovery from the weak demand seen last year, showing a growth of 20% year to date. Meanwhile, the ECO business delivered continued growth of 3% year-to-date.

Alexander Masharov, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to have achieved a relatively stable result for Q3, and our disciplined cost control, continued focus on positive cash flow generation and diversification across business segments is helping us maintain profitability levels. Our focus remains on executing the transformation roadmap toward profitable and sustainable growth, but market conditions remain challenging with persistent volatility due to trade disruptions which continue to flare-up around the world. Because of this, we now expect our 2025 full year sales and EBITDA to be broadly in line with last year."

Upcoming events

On 19 November 2025, the company will host its Virtual Capital Markets Update. CEO, Alexander Masharov, will share with you the updated Business Strategy 2030 and future growth plans.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

