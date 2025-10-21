Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 09:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ubiquity Strengthens European Leadership with Appointment of Megan Porter as EVP, UK & Europe

Appointment underscores Ubiquity's continued investment in Europe, expanding onshore and offshore CX delivery to support global clients with scalable, multilingual solutions.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Ubiquity, a global provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced the appointment of Megan Porter as Executive Vice President, UK & Europe. In her new role, Porter will lead regional growth efforts, build local partnerships, and represent Ubiquity's expanding presence across the UK and wider European markets.

The appointment comes as Ubiquity continues to accelerate its investment in the region with the opening of its Sheffield, UK delivery centre, expanding capacity to support onshore programmes for fintech, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce clients. This expansion complements Ubiquity's nearshore and offshore capabilities across Accra, Ghana, and Eastern Europe, providing flexible, multilingual support to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises.

"Our clients in Europe are demanding the same combination of quality, agility, and compliance that has driven our success in North America," said Matthew Nyren, CEO of Ubiquity. "Megan's leadership will help us meet that demand, combining local market expertise with the global scale and operational excellence Ubiquity is known for."

Porter joined Ubiquity in 2018 and has played a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency and client scalability as part of the company's global leadership team. With more than 18 years of experience in corporate learning, workforce development, and enterprise operations, she brings a deep understanding of building teams that deliver measurable outcomes for clients across regulated industries. Prior to Ubiquity, she held senior roles at Google, TxVia, Morgan Stanley, and TSYS.

"Europe is a critical growth market for Ubiquity," said Porter. "From Sheffield to Accra to our teams in Eastern Europe, we're positioned to give clients flexible options to scale globally while maintaining the high standards of service and compliance that define our brand."

This appointment reinforces Ubiquity's continued global momentum following its recent acquisition of Peak Support, which expanded the company's delivery footprint and multilingual capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Ubiquity Global Services

Ubiquity Global Services delivers customer experience, back-office, and risk and response operations for industries where compliance and trust are critical, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, and software. With a global footprint and domain expertise in regulated environments, Ubiquity combines AI-driven tools with human-in-the-loop solutions to help clients scale confidently while protecting their brands and customers. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan and leading analysts for service excellence and innovation, Ubiquity drives outcomes that strengthen customer relationships and support sustainable growth.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Ubiquity Global Services
Email: pr@ubiquity.com
Phone: +18553382789
Website: www.ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ubiquity-strengthens-european-leadership-with-appointment-of-meg-1089860

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.