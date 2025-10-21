Ubiquity Strengthens European Leadership with Appointment of Megan Porter as EVP, UK & Europe

Appointment underscores Ubiquity's continued investment in Europe, expanding onshore and offshore CX delivery to support global clients with scalable, multilingual solutions.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Ubiquity, a global provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced the appointment of Megan Porter as Executive Vice President, UK & Europe. In her new role, Porter will lead regional growth efforts, build local partnerships, and represent Ubiquity's expanding presence across the UK and wider European markets.

The appointment comes as Ubiquity continues to accelerate its investment in the region with the opening of its Sheffield, UK delivery centre, expanding capacity to support onshore programmes for fintech, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce clients. This expansion complements Ubiquity's nearshore and offshore capabilities across Accra, Ghana, and Eastern Europe, providing flexible, multilingual support to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises.

"Our clients in Europe are demanding the same combination of quality, agility, and compliance that has driven our success in North America," said Matthew Nyren, CEO of Ubiquity. "Megan's leadership will help us meet that demand, combining local market expertise with the global scale and operational excellence Ubiquity is known for."

Porter joined Ubiquity in 2018 and has played a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency and client scalability as part of the company's global leadership team. With more than 18 years of experience in corporate learning, workforce development, and enterprise operations, she brings a deep understanding of building teams that deliver measurable outcomes for clients across regulated industries. Prior to Ubiquity, she held senior roles at Google, TxVia, Morgan Stanley, and TSYS.

"Europe is a critical growth market for Ubiquity," said Porter. "From Sheffield to Accra to our teams in Eastern Europe, we're positioned to give clients flexible options to scale globally while maintaining the high standards of service and compliance that define our brand."

This appointment reinforces Ubiquity's continued global momentum following its recent acquisition of Peak Support, which expanded the company's delivery footprint and multilingual capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Ubiquity Global Services



Ubiquity Global Services delivers customer experience, back-office, and risk and response operations for industries where compliance and trust are critical, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, and software. With a global footprint and domain expertise in regulated environments, Ubiquity combines AI-driven tools with human-in-the-loop solutions to help clients scale confidently while protecting their brands and customers. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan and leading analysts for service excellence and innovation, Ubiquity drives outcomes that strengthen customer relationships and support sustainable growth.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ubiquity Global Services

Email: pr@ubiquity.com

Phone: +18553382789

Website: www.ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ubiquity-strengthens-european-leadership-with-appointment-of-meg-1089860