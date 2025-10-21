The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank have launched a $12.5 billion initiative to finance regional power interconnection in Southeast Asia under the ASEAN Power Grid program.The World Bank, ADB and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have announced a financing initiative to support the development of an ASEAN Power Grid (APG), a project aiming for regional interconnection between the Southeast Asian nations by 2045. The newly-announced ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative (APGF) will mobilize large-scale financing for cross-border power interconnections across land and along ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...