P.I. Works, the leading independent provider of AI-driven mobile network automation, optimization, and assurance solutions, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary. This milestone marks two decades of driving telecom innovation and enabling mobile operators to deliver superior network performance, operational efficiency, and customer experience worldwide.

P.I. Works Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

From Network Optimization to AI-Driven Automation

Founded in 2005, as mobile data traffic surged with the rise of 3G, P.I. Works introduced intelligent solutions to help operators plan, manage, and optimize their networks more efficiently. Over the years, the company pioneered Self-Organizing Network (SON) capabilities, establishing the foundation for large-scale automation and giving operators the agility to manage increasingly complex networks.

Leading Through the 5G Era and Beyond

As the telecom industry transitioned into the 5G era, P.I. Works expanded its portfolio to include real-time optimization, predictive analytics, energy-efficient automation, and advanced RAN slicing assurance. These AI-driven solutions help operators manage soaring data demand, diversify service offerings, and meet evolving customer expectations.

With a massive global footprint including deployments at 85 operators across 58 countries, serving over 1.7 billion subscribers, P.I. Works continues to redefine how operators run their networks by offering vendor-agnostic solutions that empower them with independence, flexibility, and resilience, enabling lasting impact in a rapidly changing technology environment.

A Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

"Celebrating 20 years of innovation is both a milestone and a commitment," said Basar Akpinar, CEO Co-founder of P.I. Works. "We remain committed to empowering operators with openness and vendor independence helping them design and operate truly autonomous networks that are intelligent and agile."

P.I. Works' 20th anniversary marks a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operator independence as mobile networks evolve toward greater autonomy in the 5G era and beyond.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a global leader in AI-driven mobile network automation, optimization, and assurance. For two decades, we have partnered with mobile operators worldwide to transform networks, reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, strengthen independence, and deliver superior customer experiences. Together with our customers, we shape the future of network excellence.

