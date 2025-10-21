Capacity Europe Resolute CS, a pioneering connectivity technology company, today announced the global availability of NEO a new program powered by the Resolute NEXUS platform that enables carriers, service providers, and system integrators to uncover, quantify, and realize measurable savings across their existing off-net network estates, typically achieving 25 40% improvement in recurring network costs.

NEO combines the analytical intelligence of the Resolute NEXUS platform with the expertise of the Resolute CS procurement team to mark the existing estate to market, identify on-net alternatives, remove stacked margins, and reprice in- and out-of-term services. The program also offers a white-label model that allows service providers to extend the same optimization capability to their enterprise and multinational customers under their own brand- building loyalty and new recurring revenue streams.

A New Era of Network Optimization from Automation to Applied AI

NEO builds on Resolute CS's vision of evolving from automation toward applied, agentic AI, where intelligence is not simply applied to process, but to decision-making itself. Within Resolute NEXUS, AI-enabled analytics continuously assess millions of market data points, vendor rates, and service locations, surfacing actionable insights that balance value, impact, and time-to-achieve. This same intelligence powers NEO engagements, supporting customers with scenario modeling, requirement-based analysis, and prioritized actions that drive measurable EBITDA improvement.

"This is the next evolution of the Resolute NEXUS story," said Patrick C. Shutt, CEO and Co-Founder of Resolute CS. "The acquisition of NEXUS gave us a foundation for automation of global connectivity pricing. The launch of NEO extends that innovation into a new phase of applied intelligence. We're not just helping providers buy better-we're helping them continuously optimize what they already own. That's where significant long-term business value is created. Early NEO projects have delivered significant, measurable outcomes with one recent engagement realizing more than $5 million in annualized savings-an improvement that translated directly into a $40 million uplift in enterprise valuation."

Software-Enabled, Analyst-Driven

Unlike traditional consulting projects that stop at reports, NEO converts analysis into execution. A dedicated project team acts as an extension of the customer's organization-working with procurement, finance, and vendor management teams to implement savings. Upon completion, customers retain direct access to the Resolute NEXUS platform- ensuring ongoing visibility into live pricing, on-net options, and dynamic market availability.

"We're delivering visibility the industry has never had before not just into a single circuit, but across entire network estates," said Mary Stanhope, President, COO, and Co-founder of Resolute CS. "With NEO, optimization becomes a living process, driven by intelligence in our software and reinforced by expert execution. It's how we help our customers break the stack and remain optimized."

Availability

NEO is available immediately to carriers, service providers, and system integrators worldwide. White-label programs for partners are now open for enrollment. For more information, visit www.resolute-cs.com or contact team@resolute-cs.com.

About Resolute CS

Resolute CS is a pioneering connectivity technology company redefining how the industry buys and manages connectivity. Through its Resolute NEXUS platform and portfolio of automation and optimization solutions, the company brings unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to the $1.7 trillion global connectivity market. Founded by industry leaders with decades of telecom and technology experience, Resolute CS is committed to simplifying connectivity through innovation in AI driven automation, data transparency, and customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021179024/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1-914-315-6424

Email: pr@imillerpr.com



Company Contact:

Mary Stanhope

Resolute CS

Email: mary.stanhope@resolute-cs.com