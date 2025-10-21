INNIO to supply 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of power infrastructure, comprising 92 power packs of 25 megawatts (MW) each.

Partnership with VoltaGrid drives the expansion of AI data centers through fast, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions.

Collaboration enables VoltaGrid to seamlessly combine its power pack units with its large-scale portable data center power made up of INNIO's units.

INNIO Group today announced the largest order by power delivery in its history: a groundbreaking 2.3 GW power infrastructure project featuring 92 power packs, each delivering 25 MW of output. The initiative with VoltaGrid strengthens INNIO's position as a key energy solutions provider for the rapidly expanding U.S. data center sector.

"This landmark order underscores the strength of INNIO's technology and our ability to power the AI revolution with smart, high-performance energy solutions," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group. "We are proud to partner with VoltaGrid in shaping the energy infrastructure of tomorrow."

"This is a major step toward building the energy infrastructure for the AI era," added Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. "Together with INNIO, we're delivering a scalable solution that combines grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero battery reliance, and near-zero criteria air emissions. Our partnership provides the speed, reliability, and sustainability required to power next-generation data centers."

Developed in collaboration with VoltaGrid, INNIO's advanced energy solution is engineered to accelerate data center deployment and maximize GPU performance for AI-driven operations. Powered by INNIO's Jenbacher technology, the system provides prime, backup, and peak power within a single integrated platform-offering exceptional operational flexibility.

The solution maintains full power and efficiency even at ambient temperatures up to 122°F (50°C) and delivers superior transient performance, capable of handling highly volatile load fluctuations. We estimate that, compared to alternative technologies, it is up to 10 percentage points more efficient, enabling fuel savings of over USD 300 million annually across the 2.3 GW installed capacity.

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

VoltaGrid is a U.S.-based clean energy innovator delivering ultra-responsive, low-emission natural gas power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and grid resiliency. Its proprietary platform combines industry-leading performance with modular, scalable deployment, making VoltaGrid a preferred partner for next-generation energy infrastructure.

