Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Longsys Launches Industry's First Integrated-packaging mSSD, Enabling Flexible and Efficient Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ) has unveiled the industry's first integrated-packaging mSSD (Micro SSD), developed under its "Office is Factory" model. By redefining how SSDs are packaged and produced, this innovation delivers high quality, high efficiency, and low cost in one compact design, enabling flexible and sustainable manufacturing.

The mSSD integrates the controller, NAND Flash, and PMIC within a single SiP package. This design removes nearly 1,000 solder joints found in traditional PCBA SSDs, avoiding issues such as solder contamination, component interference, and reliability degradation caused by heat or humidity. The result is chip-level quality, with DPPM reduced from =1000 to =100 - a tenfold improvement.

By consolidating manufacturing into a one-step packaging process, the mSSD eliminates PCB mounting, reflow soldering, and multiple transfer stages. This doubles delivery efficiency and reduces additional cost by over 10%, while significantly cutting energy use and carbon emissions - aligning with global sustainability goals.

Despite its ultra-compact size (20 × 30 × 2.0 mm, 2.2g)" the mSSD meets PCIe Gen4×4 standards, reaching 7400 MB/s sequential read and 6500 MB/s write speeds. Its advanced thermal design - using high-conductivity aluminum alloy, graphene, and high-conductivity silicone - ensures stable full-speed operation, making it ideal for AI PCs, gaming handhelds, drones, and VR devices. Power efficiency also complies with the NVMe L1.2 low-power standard (=3.5 mW).

For greater flexibility, the mSSD supports TLC/QLC NAND and capacities from 512GB to 4 TB. A clip-on thermal expansion card allows tool-free conversion among M.2 2230, 2242, and 2280 form factors. Users can even perform on-site customization through inkjet or UV printing, turning the "Office is Factory" concept into reality.

With its integrated SiP design and agile manufacturing model, the Longsys mSSD empowers both industrial and consumer brands customers to achieve faster customization, reliable quality, and efficient delivery. Longsys continues to drive innovation in global storage technology, bringing smarter, greener, and more flexible storage solutions to the world.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." -With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information, please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800513/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longsys-launches-industrys-first-integrated-packaging-mssd-enabling-flexible-and-efficient-manufacturing-302589762.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.