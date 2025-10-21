Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
GUANGZHOU HAVIT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: HAVIT Partners with Besiktas Esports to Usher in a New Era of Turkish Gaming

ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer tech brand, today announces a unprecedented partnership with Besiktas Esports, one of Turkey's most iconic and influential esports teams. This collaboration marks HAVIT's deepened commitment to the Turkish esports market and signifies a new chapter of growth in competitive gaming and brand engagement.

Besiktas: From Sporting Legacy to Esports Powerhouse

Founded as part of the legendary Besiktas sports club, Besiktas Esports has become a dominant force in Turkey's competitive gaming landscape. Competing in top-tier titles such as League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and CS2, the team has earned recognition for its fearless playstyle, youthful energy, and strong connection with a passionate fan base.

HAVIT: Empowering Esports Through Innovation

With a presence in over 110 countries and regions, HAVIT was known for its high-performance gaming gear and immersive audio technology. Its groundbreaking innovations, such as the open-back gaming headset Fuxi-H8, deliver spatial audio precision and natural soundscapes-setting a new benchmark for professional esports performance and everyday gaming enjoyment.

Stronger Together: Shaping the Future of Esports

By teaming up with Besiktas Esports, HAVIT will equip the team with premium gaming gear to elevate their competitive edge. At the same time, HAVIT will merge innovation with esports passion, delivering high-performance solutions that bring next-level gaming experience for players and fans across Turkey.

Looking Ahead

This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone in HAVIT's expansion within Turkey and the global esports scene. By uniting innovation and tradition, performance and passion, HAVIT and Besiktas Esports are set to create unforgettable moments and drive the future of competitive gaming forward.

HAVIT Partners with Besiktas Esports to Usher in a New Era of Turkish Gaming

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798094/HAVIT_and_Be_ikta__Esports.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793411/GUANGZHOU_HAVIT_TECHNOLOGY_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havit-partners-with-beikta-esports-to-usher-in-a-new-era-of-turkish-gaming-302587125.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
