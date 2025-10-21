Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: 541597 | ISIN: TRAGSRAY91X9 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR AS 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
61 Leser
GUANGZHOU HAVIT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: HAVIT Partners with Legendary Galatasaray Esports to Empower Turkish Gaming

ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a leading global consumer tech brand, today announces a landmark strategic partnership with Galatasaray Esports, one of Turkey's most iconic and influential esports teams. This collaboration aims to energize the rapidly growing Turkish gaming ecosystem with cutting-edge gear.

A Strategic Collaboration: Empowering Turkey's Esports Future

Galatasaray, a symbol of pride, passion, and excellence with over a century of sporting heritage, has extended its winning spirit into the digital arena through Galatasaray Esports, now a powerhouse in competitive gaming. By partnering with Galatasaray Esports, HAVIT is not only equipping the team with cutting-edge gaming gear to enhance professional performance but also bringing more high-performance gaming gear to redefine the esports experience in Turkey.

Looking Ahead

With this partnership, HAVIT and Galatasaray Esports will work together to open a new chapter for Turkish esports. In upcoming competitions, Galatasaray Esports will continue to showcase its strength and team spirit, representing Turkey with pride on the international stage. Meanwhile, HAVIT will provide full support with its outstanding gaming gear, empowering the team to reach new heights.

About HAVIT

HAVIT is a global consumer tech brand specializing in gaming gear, audio devices, and smart life products. With presence in over 110 countries and regions, HAVIT is always dedicated to empowering millions of gamers, professionals, and tech enthusiasts with innovative and reliable products.

About Galatasaray Esports

Founded as the esports division of the Galatasaray Sports Club, Galatasaray Esports has quickly grown into one of Turkey's most prominent competitive gaming teams. Known for its strong performance, passionate fan base, and commitment to excellence, the team represents both the legacy of Galatasaray and the future of Turkish esports on the global stage.

HAVIT Partners with Legendary Galatasaray Esports to Empower Turkish Gaming

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798103/HAVIT_Partners_Legendary_Galatasaray_Esports_Empower_Turkish_Gaming.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793411/GUANGZHOU_HAVIT_TECHNOLOGY_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/havit-partners-with-legendary-galatasaray-esports-to-empower-turkish-gaming-302587138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
