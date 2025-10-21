WINDTRE Renews Multi-Year Agreement With MATRIXX Software to Power Monetization Through 2030

Renewed Partnership Supports WINDTRE's Commitment to Customer-Centric, Transparent and Differentiated Mobile Experiences

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, today announced the multi-year renewal of its agreement with WINDTRE, one of Italy's leading telecommunications providers. The renewed partnership reinforces MATRIXX's role as the strategic monetization platform for WINDTRE's Very Mobile brand, supporting the company's commitment to delivering a fully digital, customer-centric experience.

WINDTRE has differentiated itself in the Italian market by offering simple, transparent pricing and a "forever" commitment to its plans. They have successfully attracted customers from competitor networks by delivering a seamless, all-digital experience across channels. To achieve this, WINDTRE replaced customized software stacks and built a cloud native, modern, scalable IT BSS stack using MATRIXX, embracing agile development, DevOps and API-driven innovation. MATRIXX was originally selected in 2017 to support this vision, and the recent five-year renewal is a testament to successful market execution.

"MATRIXX has been instrumental in helping us deliver on the promise of our Very Mobile Brand," said Carlo Melis, chief technology officer at WINDTRE. "Their platform has allowed us to simplify operations, accelerate innovation and provide our customers with a truly digital experience. As we continue to evolve our offerings and grow our subscriber base, MATRIXX remains a strategic partner in our journey."

The MATRIXX platform provides WINDTRE with real-time, omnichannel monetization capabilities, ensuring consistent and accurate charging in real-time for all subscribers at all times. By consolidating monetization functions into a single, high-performance solution, WINDTRE has initiated their journey to the public cloud, achieved streamlined operations, reduced complexity and gained the agility to quickly launch offers that set Very Mobile apart in the Italian market.

"Our continued collaboration with WINDTRE and Very Mobile is a testament to the strength of our platform and the alignment of our vision," said André Gunnberg, chief revenue officer at MATRIXX Software. "We are proud to support WINDTRE as they deliver innovative, customer-focused services and drive growth in one of Europe's most dynamic mobile markets."

The renewed agreement underscores the shared commitment of both companies to innovation, operational excellence and delivering value to mobile customers across Italy.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com.

