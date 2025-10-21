Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Mineral Rights Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Teras Resources Ltd. USA, an arm's length Nevada corporation ("Teras"), for the purchase of certain mining claims and related property interests comprising the Cahuilla Gold Project in Imperial County, California.

Under the terms of the Agreement, signed on October 18, 2025, NatBridge will acquire 100% of the subsurface mineral rights associated with Land Parcels 45 and 46 of the Cahuilla property, comprising approximately 12,290,139 tonnes containing an aggregate of 122,211 ounces of indicated gold resources at a 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade, as defined in a completed NI 43-101 technical report. Teras will receive total consideration valued at approximately US$2.75 million, comprised of: (i) an initial payment of US$50,000 previously paid; (ii) a second payment of US$277,505.60 payable within two months of execution of the Agreement; and (iii) a final payment of US$2,427,550.40 payable within thirty calendar days of the first token sale by NatGold Digital Ltd. representing the Phase 1 gold resources (the "Tokenization Event").

"The acquisition of the Cahuilla mineral rights reflects our disciplined approach to building value through the targeted acquisition of high-quality mineral resources," said Stephen Moses, CEO of NatBridge Resources Ltd. "Cahuilla represents exactly the kind of opportunity we pursue-an established and well-documented gold project that aligns with our focus on sound geology, measured growth, and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Upon completion of all payments as outlined in the Agreement, NatBridge will hold the subsurface rights free and clear of any ongoing fees or obligations related to the surface rights.

The Cahuilla property is located in northwestern Imperial County, California and consists of approximately 1,680 acres of patented claims. The property has an indicated resource estimate of approximately 1.751 million ounces of gold at a 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade, as outlined in the "Amended Technical Report on the Cahuilla Project Gold and Silver Resources, Imperial County, California" dated March 10, 2021, authored by Steven D. Craig, C.P.G., et al., (the "Technical Report") and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

"We are very pleased to complete this agreement with NatBridge and view it as a strong step forward for both companies," said Joseph Carrabba, CEO of Teras Resources Inc. "NatBridge has demonstrated a clear and professional commitment to the Cahuilla Project, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we work together toward completing the next phase of the transaction."

The parties continue to work collaboratively toward negotiating the Phase 2 mineral rights. According to the Technical Report, Phase 2 comprises a resource of approximately 50,702,466 tonnes containing an indicated gold resource of approximately 496,535 ounces at a 0.005 oz/ton cutoff grade. NatBridge is actively engaging with Teras on Phase 2, and the parties intend to negotiate the acquisition of Phase 2 on the same per-ounce pricing basis as Phase 1, with payment terms to be modified as mutually agreed, particularly in relation to tokenization timelines and market demand.

Phase 3, which comprises lands currently held by Native American tribal nations within the area, has not yet been formally considered but may be included in future discussions between the parties.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, due diligence, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and compliance with all applicable requirements. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed.

Qualified Person

Lawrence Segerstrom, CPG, an advisor to NatBridge, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s ("NatGold Digital") revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the closing of the transaction stated herein in full or in part, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the closing of the transaction, statements regarding NatBridge's business strategy, including the acquisition and certification of gold resources under NatGold Digital's token standards, participation in the NatGold Digital gold tokenization ecosystem, the potential for blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining, and positioning within the trends of gold, sustainable investing, and real-world asset tokenization, and the possibility that the Tokenization Event may not occur within the expected timeframe or at all due to insufficient demand, regulatory constraints, or other unforeseen factors. These statements relate to anticipated developments, operations, plans for expansion, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, projections, predictions regarding future performance, and the receipt of required approvals. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and assumptions based on information available as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of NatBridge to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to settle the terms and corresponding entry into of the Agreement, the receipt of all necessary approvals to close the transactions stated herein, the ability to identify and acquire gold resources that meet NatGold Digital's qualification criteria and token certification standards, the effectiveness and adoption of digital gold tokenization processes, technological developments, market demand, future precious metals prices, regulatory changes, and the environmental, social, and financial implications of relying on digital mining versus traditional extraction. Additional risks include those described in the sections relating to risk factors in the Company's securities filings on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271231

SOURCE: NatBridge Resources Ltd.