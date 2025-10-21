Anzeige
21.10.2025 09:14 Uhr
NUUKO POWER Empowers Agricultural Sustainability with 4.58MW Solar Water Pump Project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NUUKO POWER has announced the successful completion of a landmark 4.58MW solar-powered water pump project for REEF AL ARED in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone marks a significant step in NUUKO POWER's mission to promote sustainable energy solutions across the Middle East and contributes to the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

NUUKO POWER successfully completed the 4.58MW solar water pumping project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The large-scale project integrates 7,769pcs NUUKO POWER high-efficiency N-type TOPCon 590W solar panel, generating an estimated 7.9881 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Specially designed to operate under Riyadh's extreme heat and strong solar radiation, the system drives multiple deep-well submersible pumps, each capable of delivering about 700 cubic meters of water per day. The project provides reliable irrigation for approximately 2,560 acres of farmland, ensuring stable agricultural output while reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project delivers significant economic and social value. By replacing traditional diesel-powered irrigation systems with clean solar energy, REEF AL ARED is expected to save around 1.76 million Saudi Riyals in annual operating costs and reduce carbon emissions by thousands of tons per year. The system improves irrigation efficiency, optimizes water resource management, and contributes to food security and sustainable rural development in the region.

NUUKO POWER's all-in-one solar water pumping solution integrates high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, intelligent control systems, and advanced water management technology to ensure stable performance with minimal maintenance. "This project is more than an infrastructure investment-it represents a crucial step toward achieving sustainable agricultural growth through clean energy," said a NUUKO POWER spokesperson. "Our partnership with REEF AL ARED demonstrates the vast potential of solar technology in agriculture and our shared commitment to a greener future."

The successful completion of the Riyadh project highlights NUUKO POWER's strong technical capabilities and growing influence in the Gulf region. By combining innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, NUUKO POWER continues to deliver reliable renewable energy solutions that empower communities, enhance agricultural sustainability, and accelerate the global transition toward a cleaner, more resilient future.

About NUUKO POWER

NUUKO POWER is a professional provider of integrated energy storage solutions, delivering customized, one-stop services from product design and system integration to deployment and operation. For more information, please visit www.nuukopower.com or email info@nuukopower.com for tailored energy solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801180/4_58MW.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuuko-power-empowers-agricultural-sustainability-with-4-58mw-solar-water-pump-project-in-riyadh-saudi-arabia-302589917.html

