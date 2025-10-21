Scientists in Japan have used a deep reinforcement learning-based AI model to calculate discrepancies between the planned and actual electricity supply volumes in PV-battery systems operating in markets where grid imbalances are penalized. Through a series of simulations, they found that the proposed methodology can reduce imbalance penalties by approximately 47%.Researchers from Japan's University of Tsukuba have developed a novel imbalance-aware control framework for photovoltaic battery storage systems (PV-BSS) that trade in day-ahead electricity markets with strict penalty mechanisms. In ...

