Romania plans to amend its energy law to require the National Cybersecurity Directorate (DNSC) to define technical standards for PV and cogeneration systems up to 1 MW, aimed at preventing data breaches and safeguarding grid operations.Romania's Senate is discussing a draft proposal to the 2012 Energy Law that would introduce stricter cybersecurity requirements for renewable power generators with a capacity of up to 1 MW. The measure would mandate the Romanian DNSC to define the technical standards that PV system owners must follow. The proposal also stipulates that all PV and cogeneration systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...