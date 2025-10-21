On October 17, 2025, the 12th China International Poster Biennial (CIPB 2025) grandly opened at the China Design Museum. Rooted in the profound academic soil of the China Academy of Art, this year's Biennial takes "Design Philosophy in the Folds of Time" as its spiritual core. It continues to advance professional development, empower design education, and foster international academic exchange-becoming a landmark event that embodies mutual learning among civilizations.

Thought Leadership: A Dual Mission of Educational Vision and Academic Inheritance

Professor Chen Zhengda, one of the Biennial's founders and Chair of the International Jury, has long upheld the educational philosophy of "Design Ontology," emphasizing that design education is not merely about imparting skills, but about nurturing future designers who can think critically and act responsibly. From "the dynamic construction of cultural identity" to "resisting technological alienation", from "rethinking ecological ethics" to "innovating educational paradigms", each selected work serves as a profound response to the question of how design engages with the existential dilemmas of humanity. As Professor Chen puts it: "Design is a bridge connecting past and future, the individual and the collective, humanity and nature-it is the light that illuminates the folds of our times."

Professional Drive: Building Academic Heights and Cultivating Talent

As a key platform in the China Academy of Art's design discipline, the Biennial is firmly grounded in scholarship, creating a global arena for dialogue among designers. This year, the exhibition received 2,017 submissions from 30 countries and regions, from which 175 outstanding works were selected. Through the deconstruction and reconstruction of symbols and the interactive experimentation of dynamic narratives, these works explore the dual meaning of design as both "the poetics of problem-solving" and "the poetics of existence." They promote a transformation in design education-from the transmission of skills to the formation of human potential-shaping interdisciplinary designers who embody both technical rationality and humanistic spirit.

Civilizational Exchange: A Global Practice of Cross-Cultural Dialogue

As a medium of visual culture, the poster mirrors the evolution and contemplation of civilizations. Themed "The Folds of Time," this Biennial situates global design practice within the tensions between globalization and locality, technological rationality and humanistic values, forming a vivid tableau of multicultural exchange. Environmental posters employ surreal imagery to confront ecological crises; cultural-themed works evoke collective memory through symbolic recomposition; and motion posters reconstruct audience participation through temporal storytelling. These practices not only highlight the power of design in cross-cultural dialogue but also, through "co-creation of meaning," respond to the posthuman discourse on how meaning itself is constructed-serving as a living example of civilizational mutual learning.

Global Connection: Twenty-Two Years of Academic Exchange

Since its inception, the Biennial has attracted thousands of designers worldwide, fostering deep dialogue across geography, culture, and media. This sustained international exchange has not only propelled Chinese design scholarship onto the global stage but also, through design as a medium, encouraged creators from diverse backgrounds to collectively inquire into "the essence of human existence." Over time, it has cultivated an academic community with a truly global perspective.

Amid the folds of time, the 12th China International Poster Biennial explores the metaphysical reflections and future poetics of design. As the premier international academic exchange platform of the China Academy of Art's design discipline, Professor Chen Zhengda, with his profound scholarship and leadership, has forged this 22-year-long academic celebration-demonstrating the enduring value of design as "rationality with warmth" and "a philosophy one can touch."

