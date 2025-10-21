DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.5203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1161273 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 405714 EQS News ID: 2216046 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216046&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)