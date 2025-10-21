Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator's Q3 2025: Increased growth combined with lower costs

Company Announcement no. 12/2025 (October 21, 2025)

In Q3 2025, Konsolidator reached DKK 22.8 million in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue - a 14% growth in CARR (YoY) compared to 7% (YoY) in Q3 2024. 14 new customers were signed in Q3-2025 compared to 7 new customers in Q3-2024.

As part of Konsolidator's Resilient Growth strategy, the company has lowered the cost base further compared to same period for 2024. Increased growth by way of new customers together with increased revenues per customer and lower costs means that Konsolidator approaches operational cash flow break-even.

Konsolidator maintains the ARR guidance for 2025.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk

About Us

Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL