Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2025
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
Asia Wealth is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Contacts:
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)
+66 (0) 2611-2561
AlbR Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
© 2025 PR Newswire