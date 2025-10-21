Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Asia Wealth is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

