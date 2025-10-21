Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its third quarter 2025 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2025. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"For the third quarter, we can present a stable financial result of just over SEK 900 million, driven by strong performance in the core business. The number of trades at Nordnet increased by 22 percent compared to the same period last year, and all in all, our customers made 15.7 million trades on the stock exchange", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

"There is a continued high demand for Nordnet's services among Nordic private individuals, and during the quarter, 70,000 people chose to start saving with Nordnet. The trust in Nordnet is clearly shown by both new and existing customers moving more and more of their savings to our platform. Net savings for the quarter amount to 20.8 billion - a strong figure from a historical perspective and 28 percent higher than the same quarter last year", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

A stable financial development with continued growth in the core brokerage and fund business.

Positive net savings and good customer growth.

Record-high cross-border trading activity.

Net interest income decreased as a result of lower interest rate levels and the divestment of the unsecured lending portfolio in 2024.

The profit for the quarter is affected by a one-time loss of SEK 18 million due to an administrative error in the handling of a corporate event.

Operating expenses increase by 8.8 percent, excluding investments in Germany - full-year costs are expected to be in line with financial targets.

Strong capital situation: ongoing share repurchase program of SEK 250 million with the intention to repurchase an additional SEK 250 million.

Nordnet's app won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in the mobile apps/finance category.

Financial results in brief, July-September 2025 (July-September 2024)

Adjusted operating profit SEK 904 (852) million

Adjusted operating income SEK 1,308 (1,226) million

Operating expenses SEK -403 (-358) million

Earnings per share after dilution SEK 2.81 (2.70)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Lars-Åke Norling, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report and answer questions on Tuesday 21 October at 10.00 CEST via Zoom.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-10-2025 08:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer

johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations

marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.