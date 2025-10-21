Getinge AB: Getinge Interim Report July-September 2025: High organic sales growth and stronger margins despite geopolitical headwinds

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden on October 21, 2025

"We demonstrated strength in the third quarter with significant organic growth, improved profitability and cash flow despite impacts from tariffs and negative currency effects," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO, Getinge. The medtech company's net sales increased organically by 9,5% while order intake rose by 4,7% organically.

Acute Care Therapies continued to meet the higher demand for ventilators, in the wake of an ongoing market consolidation. Order intake and sales of ECLS consumables were also significant. Both Life Science and Surgical Workflows set sales records for the third quarter, mainly due to persistently robust growth in Sterile Transfer and a strong demand for operating tables.

One year has now passed since Paragonix became part of Getinge and the company is included organically from September.

"It is encouraging to see the organization's success at conducting business and we now look forward to increasing the pace of expansion initiated in selected markets outside the U.S.," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO.

During the quarter, Getinge got the CE Mark back for the intra-aortic balloon pump Cardiosave, and deliveries are expected to resume in the fourth quarter.

"Recently, also our Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent received approval for three further indications, which is key to strengthening our position in the European market," Perjos explains.

Adjusted EBITA increased in the quarter, despite tariff costs and currency effects totaling SEK -236 M compared with last year. Getinge's price adjustment strategy remains successful, but short term the medtech company needs to absorb a large share of the tariff costs.

"However, intensified efforts to improve cost efficiency and boost productivity are generating results and in general, we are successful at keeping material cost development under control," says Perjos. "We are essentially well positioned to manage the geopolitical challenges by leveraging our leading position in key niches that meet long-term increasing healthcare needs. Considering the tariff levels to date, we have chosen to reiterate our financial target."

The medtech company is now entering the last quarter of the year with tough comparative figures.

"I would like to thank all our customers and employees for their important efforts that creates value for clinical staff and patients," says Perjos.

July-September 2025 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 9.5% (0.2) and the order intake rose by 4.7% organically (7.4).

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,051 M (3,799) and the margin was 49.2% (48.3).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,079 M (903) and the margin was 13.1% (11.5).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.42 (2.24).

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 793 M (357).

Phone Conference

