Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 10:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

La Granja Restaurants: La Granja Casselberry's Homestyle Latin Cuisine Awaits

CASSELBERRY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / La Granja Casselberry proudly announces its refreshed presence in the heart of Casselberry, bringing bold, homestyle Latin cuisine sizzling with craveable Latin aromas to families craving affordable, soul-warming meals.

Visit La Granja Casselberry for lunch, dinner.

Visit La Granja Casselberry for lunch, dinner.

La Granja Casselberry offers juicy rotisserie chicken, sizzling Lomo Saltado, and tender Pollo a la Brasa with Latin heritage flair.

Nestled at 1401 FL-436, Casselberry, FL 32707-right past Howell Branch Road on the left-the new La Granja Casselberry builds on a legacy from its former Winter Park spot. With over 50 Florida locations and a stellar 4.3-star rating from 127 glowing Google reviews, La Granja continues to captivate with dishes that blend Peruvian roots and pan-Latin flair, proving why it's a go-to for hearty, budget-friendly feasts under $20. Step into a world of comfort at La Granja Casselberry, where every plate is homestyle food, served fast. The star remains the Pollo a la Brasa: their signature rotisserie chicken, slowly roasted over open flames with a zesty marinade of garlic, lime, and secret spices, delivering crispy skin and succulent meat that falls off the bone. Pair it with the La Granja Bowl-a customizable powerhouse of grilled chicken, fluffy rice, creamy beans, and fresh toppings like diced tomatoes and cilantro-for a meal that's as nutritious as it is indulgent.

But don't stop there. Dive into Lomo Saltado, their wok-tossed stir-fry of tender beef strips, french fries, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in a soy-vinegar sauce that captures the street-food energy of Lima with an Asian kick. It's a fan-favorite for its perfect balance of crispy, saucy, and savory-ideal for sharing or solo savoring. Fresh off the Rotisserie, their Pollo a la Brasa specials feature limited-time pairings with yuca fries or tostones. And for seafood lovers, plump shrimp in a garlic mojo sauce brings coastal vibes inland, all sourced from trusted suppliers to ensure peak freshness.

This relocation isn't just a move-it's an upgrade for the community. The spacious, casual dining room at 1401 FL-436 welcomes families with ample seating, quick takeout counters, and seamless delivery options via major apps. Whether you're fueling a busy weekday lunch, celebrating a weekend gathering, or grabbing family packs that feed four for under $40, La Granja Casselberry delivers value without skimping on taste. New quinoa salads and add healthy options.

"La Granja Casselberry's vibrant flavors bring families together daily," says a La Granja spokesperson.

Customers praise La Granja Casselberry's seamless dining, swift takeout, and reliable DoorDash delivery, preserving bold Latin flavors. 'The service is quick, friendly, and the food plentiful,' says a loyal fan, highlighting why families flock for Pollo a la Brasa and cozy meals.

Expect friendly service, fast counter ordering, ample parking, plus affordable family packs for busy weeknight dinners too.

Savor these vibrant dishes today!

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., La Granja Casselberry offers its menu and directions at https://lagranjarestaurants.com/locations. Dine in, call (407) 681-0299, or order online for homestyle Latin flavors.

Contact Information

Jeffrey Brown
P.R.
jeffb@topofgoogle.com

.

SOURCE: La Granja Restaurants



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/la-granja-casselberrys-homestyle-latin-cuisine-awaits-1087053

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.