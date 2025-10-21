La Granja Restaurants: La Granja Casselberry's Homestyle Latin Cuisine Awaits

CASSELBERRY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / La Granja Casselberry proudly announces its refreshed presence in the heart of Casselberry, bringing bold, homestyle Latin cuisine sizzling with craveable Latin aromas to families craving affordable, soul-warming meals.

Visit La Granja Casselberry for lunch, dinner.



La Granja Casselberry offers juicy rotisserie chicken, sizzling Lomo Saltado, and tender Pollo a la Brasa with Latin heritage flair.

Nestled at 1401 FL-436, Casselberry, FL 32707-right past Howell Branch Road on the left-the new La Granja Casselberry builds on a legacy from its former Winter Park spot. With over 50 Florida locations and a stellar 4.3-star rating from 127 glowing Google reviews, La Granja continues to captivate with dishes that blend Peruvian roots and pan-Latin flair, proving why it's a go-to for hearty, budget-friendly feasts under $20. Step into a world of comfort at La Granja Casselberry, where every plate is homestyle food, served fast. The star remains the Pollo a la Brasa: their signature rotisserie chicken, slowly roasted over open flames with a zesty marinade of garlic, lime, and secret spices, delivering crispy skin and succulent meat that falls off the bone. Pair it with the La Granja Bowl-a customizable powerhouse of grilled chicken, fluffy rice, creamy beans, and fresh toppings like diced tomatoes and cilantro-for a meal that's as nutritious as it is indulgent.

But don't stop there. Dive into Lomo Saltado, their wok-tossed stir-fry of tender beef strips, french fries, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in a soy-vinegar sauce that captures the street-food energy of Lima with an Asian kick. It's a fan-favorite for its perfect balance of crispy, saucy, and savory-ideal for sharing or solo savoring. Fresh off the Rotisserie, their Pollo a la Brasa specials feature limited-time pairings with yuca fries or tostones. And for seafood lovers, plump shrimp in a garlic mojo sauce brings coastal vibes inland, all sourced from trusted suppliers to ensure peak freshness.

This relocation isn't just a move-it's an upgrade for the community. The spacious, casual dining room at 1401 FL-436 welcomes families with ample seating, quick takeout counters, and seamless delivery options via major apps. Whether you're fueling a busy weekday lunch, celebrating a weekend gathering, or grabbing family packs that feed four for under $40, La Granja Casselberry delivers value without skimping on taste. New quinoa salads and add healthy options.

"La Granja Casselberry's vibrant flavors bring families together daily," says a La Granja spokesperson.

Customers praise La Granja Casselberry's seamless dining, swift takeout, and reliable DoorDash delivery, preserving bold Latin flavors. 'The service is quick, friendly, and the food plentiful,' says a loyal fan, highlighting why families flock for Pollo a la Brasa and cozy meals.

Expect friendly service, fast counter ordering, ample parking, plus affordable family packs for busy weeknight dinners too.

Savor these vibrant dishes today!

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., La Granja Casselberry offers its menu and directions at https://lagranjarestaurants.com/locations. Dine in, call (407) 681-0299, or order online for homestyle Latin flavors.

