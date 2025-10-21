Bioz, Inc.: Neutec Group Guides Buyers From Product Discovery to Product Validation With Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a pioneering AI platform changing the way companies present research-backed product evidence, is proud to announce a new partnership with Neutec Group . With the addition of Bioz Badges on their product webpages, and an innovative placement of Bioz Micro Badges within the website's navigation menu, Neutec is setting a new standard in delivering instant scientific proof to their customers.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Neutec Group Website

At the heart of this integration is Neutec's flagship LabMaster product, now equipped with a Bioz Prime Badge that dynamically showcases peer-reviewed publications citing the product. Impressively, Neutec is achieving a 1:1 ratio of views between its main badge and Micro Badge placements, a rare and impactful benchmark that demonstrates the strength of their digital engagement.

The placement of Bioz Micro Badges on Neutec's website navigation menu is a standout implementation. These compact, data-rich widgets provide continuous visibility into publication-backed product validation, guiding scientific users with proof-based insights at every touchpoint.

"Integrating Bioz Badges has given us a whole new way to highlight the credibility of our LabMaster technology," said Orna Neutra, Co-Owner of Neutec Group. "The Micro Badge in our navigation bar keeps scientific validation front and center, and the Prime Badge adds depth and transparency that our customers appreciate."

Ronen Neutra , Founder and CEO of Neutec Group, added: "At Neutec, we prioritize reliability and innovation. The Bioz platform reflects that mission by helping us communicate the real-world success of our products through trusted, independent publications. It's a seamless solution with a big impact."

"Neutec Group's LabMaster is a product backed by real science, and their digital strategy reflects that perfectly," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "We're especially impressed by their creative Micro Badge implementation, which makes scientific validation accessible from anywhere on their website."

From first click to final decision, Neutec Group's innovative use of Bioz Badges, beginning with Micro Badges in the website's navigation menu and culminating in rich, citation-backed Prime Badges on product webpages, demonstrates a commitment to transparency, trust, and scientific rigor. This seamless integration not only elevates the user experience but also exemplifies how suppliers can harness publication data to empower buyers at every step. With Bioz, Neutec is turning product credibility into a clickable, data-driven journey.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Neutec Group

Neutec Group is a premier supplier of laboratory and industrial solutions, known for delivering high-quality, innovative instrumentation to the scientific community. With a deep commitment to customer support and product performance, Neutec serves research and diagnostics professionals across North America.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

