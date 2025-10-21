Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homeland President and CEO Roger Lemaitre is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference ("KD25") on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:40AM PT / 1:40PM ET. More details below.

KD25 is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies primarily within the mining and energy sectors. Moderated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report on YouTube, KD25 will also feature a dynamic roundtable panel where top industry experts explore current trends in mining, energy, and commodities.

Register today to access this unique opportunity to catch the latest developments from presenting companies and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with Roger Lemaitre and other executive-level presenters.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 23, 2025

Presentation Time: 10:40AM PT / 1:40PM ET

Presenter: Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2917561481689/WN_TzgjuGbhQ4CleIWd_xXRBA

About Kinvestor

Kinvestor creates powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin, Skull Creek/Cross Bones and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271269

SOURCE: Homeland Uranium Corp.