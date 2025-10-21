Incap Corporation: Incap US invests in on-site solar power and takes a strategic step toward 100% renewable electricity

Incap Corporation | Press Release | October 21, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

Incap Electronics US has announced a pioneering investment in an on-site solar power plant at its factory near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Once completed in late 2026, the solar parking structures and ground-mounted solar panels are expected to fully cover the facility's electricity needs with renewable energy. The investment is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 625 tonnes per year while strengthening Incap's competitiveness in the US market.

"This is a strategic, value-based investment that supports our group sustainability targets to reduce the carbon footprint of our production and strengthen responsible operations," said Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation. "With this investment, our US unit will be the first Incap factory to cover almost all of its electricity needs with on-site renewable generation. Together with our solar plants in India, the UK and Slovakia, it forms part of a group-wide transition towards using clean energy."



The system is expected to generate about 1.74 GWh of electricity per year, which is designed to match the factory's current annual electricity consumption of approximately 1.61 GWh. This will make Incap US an electricity self-sufficient green facility that, under favourable conditions, can cover 100% of its electricity needs with renewable energy. The investment is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 625 tonnes per year, and over its 30-year lifetime it is projected to deliver more than 50 GWh of clean electricity. Electricity accounts for 78% of Incap US's total site energy use of 2.13 GWh per year. As electricity is a major source of operational emissions, this shift will also help Incap's customers to lower their own carbon footprint.



According to David Spehar, Managing Director of Incap Electronics US, the factory will be among the first of its kind in the region to meet its entire electricity demand with renewable energy. "By manufacturing with clean electricity, we help our customers reduce the environmental impact of their products. At the same time, solar power delivers long-term cost savings, strengthens our resilience and competitiveness in the US market, and reduces our own environmental impact. This kind of full renewable electricity use is still uncommon in our industry, and it also provides protection against the sharp increases in energy prices seen in recent years in our region. We are proud to contribute to a cleaner environment for our community and customers," said Spehar, explaining how the initiative is part of Incap's ongoing efforts to operate responsibly and efficiently, while strengthening the competitiveness of the company's electronics manufacturing in the US.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, with the system expected to be fully operational in late 2026. The solar plant is supported by a 30-year performance warranty, with at least 85% of output guaranteed at the end of the term. Meanwhile, US federal clean energy tax incentives will contribute significantly to Incap US's solar panel investment - primarily through a federal tax credit, a credit for low-income area eligibility, Solar Renewable Energy Credits, and a utility company incentive. As a result, out of the total cost of 3.98 million EUR, the net cost will be around 1.42 million EUR.



Incap Electronics US is part of Incap Corporation, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025. Located in California Technology Park near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the factory provides high-complexity, low-to-mid-volume electronics manufacturing services. The wide range of services focuses on PCBAs, Box Builds, testing and test development, supply chain solutions, and repairs and warranty services. The new investment further strengthens its position as a reliable manufacturing partner in the US.https://incapcorp.com/media/gallery-incap-usOtto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798David Spehar, Managing Director of Incap Electronics US, tel. +1 7249381800Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.