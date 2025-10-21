Alter Domus provides robust, scalable operational capabilities to support L&G's private markets growth strategy

Alter Domus, a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, asset, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry, is proud to announce the successful transition of approximately £20bn worth of Assets Under Administration ('AUA') onto its platform from L&G Asset Management's business, following the signing of a strategic partnership in 2024.

Under the agreement, Alter Domus provides comprehensive outsourced operational services to L&G, including accounting, reporting, and unit pricing for UK-based real estate funds and has expanded to include additional asset classes and jurisdictions. The partnership with Alter Domus delivers L&G enhanced efficiency, improved reporting accuracy, and strengthened governance through robust and scalable operations.

A key component of the transition was the seamless integration of 35 experienced colleagues from L&G into Alter Domus. The colleagues bring expertise in real estate accounting, reporting, and unit pricing, ensuring continuity of service for L&G and their clients. Their onboarding enhances Alter Domus' capabilities, supported by new hires and a project team using advanced Integrated Global Real Estate Solution ('IGRES') technology.

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, Alter Domus commented: "Having signed the partnership last year, completing this transition marks a major milestone for both L&G and Alter Domus. As one of the world's leading multi-asset managers, we are delighted to support L&G as it executes its global growth strategy. The success of this transition reflects the quality of our global footprint, the expertise of our people, and the breadth of our technology and capabilities. We are committed to continuing to scale our business to support L&G's ambitions."

Bill Hughes, Head of Private Markets, L&G Asset Management added: "Alter Domus was selected for its deep expertise in private markets, an area central to L&G's strategic growth priorities and as a trusted partner capable of delivering scale and efficiency across our global operations."

