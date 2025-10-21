Investment in European infrastructure strengthens Impartner's EMEA operations and commitment to data security and regional growth

Impartner, the leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions, today announced the expansion of its European infrastructure with a new Azure-based data centre in the Netherlands. This milestone reflects Impartner's accelerating success across the EMEA region and its commitment to providing customers with the highest levels of security, compliance, performance and support.

"Our EMEA business continues to grow rapidly as companies across the region look to Impartner to scale their partner ecosystems," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, CRO of Impartner. "Expanding our infrastructure within Europe, in close collaboration with Microsoft, ensures we are not only meeting strict EU data residency and privacy standards, but also strengthening performance and responsiveness for our customers across all industries."

By hosting in Microsoft's Netherlands Azure data centre, Impartner customers benefit from the assurance of GDPR-compliant data handling, best-in-class security and the speed advantages of a local infrastructure. The expansion is particularly critical for industries such as finance, manufacturing and telecommunications, where regulatory compliance and system performance are essential.

The investment in European infrastructure is part of Impartner's broader strategy to expand reach across EMEA, enhance local support and deepen its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a world-class PRM platform that drives growth for customers globally.

In addition to infrastructure investments, Impartner has strengthened its Europe-based go-to-market and customer teams, including Customer Success, Support and Pre-Sales Engineering. Operating across key European time zones and providing multilingual coverage, these teams enable faster response times, local expertise and close collaboration with customers from onboarding through ongoing adoption. This regional presence complements Impartner's global delivery model and underpins enterprise-grade SLAs and engagement.

As Impartner expands its infrastructure and customer presence across EMEA, it will continue to invest in community and ecosystem growth, including sponsoring Partnership Leaders' Catalyst Europe event on October 23, 2025, in London. Together with its regional teams and partners, Impartner remains committed to enabling the next phase of growth for organizations across Europe.

