Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, and Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver specialized industry-focused services and support to joint customers worldwide. By bringing together TCS' scale and industry depth and Box's AI-first content platform, the two companies will enable customers to accelerate innovation, unlock valuable insights from legacy content systems, and drive business outcomes across sectors.

"By partnering with Box, we will deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions leveraging the SaaS-based Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform and address complex business challenges to unlock new growth opportunities for joint customers worldwide," said Pradeep Kamalanabhan, Global Head of Enterprise Content Management Practice at TCS. "The partnership between Box and TCS represents a unique opportunity to combine best-in-class technology with deep expertise in AI and digital transformation."

"Enterprises are moving beyond the AI hype and looking for real, scalable, and intelligent solutions that drive business outcomes," said Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer of Box. "At Box, we're focused on helping organizations tap into the value of their unstructured content with AI-powered tools that bring structure, insight, and action to their most critical data. By partnering with TCS, one of the world's largest and most trusted systems integrators, we're delivering industry-specific solutions that solve real customer challenges, boost productivity, and accelerate digital transformation at scale."

The power of TCS and Box

With this strategic partnership, TCS and Box are helping enterprises turn unstructured content into a competitive advantage. With deep industry expertise and a global network of more than 600,000 consultants, TCS drives complex digital transformation initiatives for many of the world's largest organizations. Box brings an Intelligent Content Management platform used by 64 percent of the Fortune 500 to manage, secure, and extract insights from business-critical content like contracts, images, and operational data. Together, Box and TCS will deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that bring content and AI together to streamline operations, boost productivity, and accelerate innovation across key industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector.

With the combined strength of TCS and Box:

Financial service organizations will be able to leverage customizable workflow automation to streamline processes and reduce manual effort.

will be able to leverage customizable workflow automation to streamline processes and reduce manual effort. Healthcare providers will be able to harness AI's benefits and efficiencies, while continuing to adhere to industry regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA.

will be able to harness AI's benefits and efficiencies, while continuing to adhere to industry regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA. Manufacturers will be able to benefit from 1500+ secure business integrations, resulting in improved cost-consolidation, scalability and flexibility.

will be able to benefit from 1500+ secure business integrations, resulting in improved cost-consolidation, scalability and flexibility. Retailers will be able to access advanced AI capabilities like AI-powered metadata extraction for efficient document creation.

will be able to access advanced AI capabilities like AI-powered metadata extraction for efficient document creation. Government agencies will be able to utilize built-in features for data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

For more information on how TCS and Box are transforming content management, visit www.box.com or www.tcs.com.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of more than 613K consultants in 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to AI today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of more than US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

