New module uses AI to automate AP inbox triage, reduce fraud risk, and improve vendor response times.

FlexTecs, a leader in recovery audit, contract compliance, and payment accuracy solutions, today announced the launch of AP Inbox Assist, the newest module in its flagship platform, FlexTrap. Designed to eliminate the long-standing bottleneck of AP inbox management, AP Inbox Assist leverages advanced AI to transform a chaotic email channel into a controlled, automated workflow that improves accuracy, speeds response times, and reduces risk. The solution will debut at the Shared Services Outsourcing Week (SSON) in Amsterdam.

For Accounts Payable (AP) teams, the inbox has become the last great bottleneck, flooded daily with invoices, supplier statements, payment inquiries, and bank updates. Manual triage is slow, error-prone, and exhausting. Critical invoices get buried, duplicate submissions slip through, statements go unreconciled, and suspicious requests may be overlooked leading to late payments, financial leakage, audit challenges, and staff burnout.

AP Inbox Assist eliminates this bottleneck by ingesting all AP inbox messages directly into the FlexTrap platform, where AI classifies, routes, and drafts responses using live ERP data. The result is a smarter, faster, and safer way to manage the AP inbox.

Key capabilities include:

Invoice Routing: Detects invoices and assigns them to the correct payment workflow.

Detects invoices and assigns them to the correct payment workflow. Statement Reconciliation: Identifies supplier statements and routes them into reconciliation processes.

Identifies supplier statements and routes them into reconciliation processes. Inquiry Response Automation: Drafts ERP-researched replies to payment status requests for AP review.

Drafts ERP-researched replies to payment status requests for AP review. Risk Detection: Flags suspicious requests (e.g., bank account changes) with supplier context for added protection.

Flags suspicious requests (e.g., bank account changes) with supplier context for added protection. Dashboards SLA Tracking: Provides audit-ready visibility into inbox activity, compliance, and workload.

"Most AP inbox solutions stop at efficiency by sorting messages or reducing vendor queries," said Tom Cook, CEO of FlexTecs. "With AP Inbox Assist, we've gone further. By embedding inbox automation into the FlexTrap payment accuracy platform, we ensure every invoice, statement, and inquiry is handled with the same rigor and financial control that FlexTrap is known for. This is about giving AP leaders smarter inboxes and ultimately, stronger AP."

Why it matters:

Saves time by automating inbox triage and reducing manual effort.

Reduces risk by detecting potential fraud and ensuring invoices and statements are handled correctly.

Improves vendor satisfaction with faster, more accurate responses.

Provides CFOs and Controllers with dashboards, SLA tracking, and audit-ready trails for stronger oversight.

The launch of AP Inbox Assist reinforces FlexTecs' commitment to delivering solutions that not only increase efficiency but also safeguard profits, reduce audit risk, and protect cash flow. By combining decades of recovery audit expertise with cutting-edge AI, FlexTecs continues to set the standard for lean payment accuracy.

About FlexTecs:

FlexTecs is a technology-enabled recovery audit and contract compliance services and solutions firm that is disrupting and modernizing the recovery audit industry. Companies choose FlexTecs to accelerate cash, mitigate risk, and reduce leakage in the payables process. Since 2011, FlexTecs has been taking a different approach to recovery audits, leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver unparalleled results. By providing innovative, data-driven solutions, FlexTecs empowers businesses to optimize their financial operations, recover lost funds, and prevent future inefficiencies. For more information visit flextecs.com.

About FlexTrap:

FlexTrap is a leading payment accuracy platform trusted by AP departments to proactively identify payment errors, prevent duplicate payments, and minimize financial leakage. Powered by AI and machine learning, FlexTrap streamlines operations by reducing tedious, manual tasks and decreasing reliance on third-party auditors. The platform detects duplicate payments, unclaimed statement credits, and potentially fraudulent activity. It provides real-time alerts and detailed root cause analysis, enabling finance teams to take immediate action. By automating critical processes, FlexTrap helps businesses safeguard margins and drive operational efficiency. For more information visit flextrap.ai.

