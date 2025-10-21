BACARDÍ Rum and Joy Crookes are on a mission to get Gen Z back on the dancefloor and moving with the freedom felt by previous generations

As research reveals that Gen Z are stepping away from dancing, BACARDÍ® and Joy Crookes unite generations on the dancefloor to inspire everyone to express themselves

New research* reveals that 73% of Gen Z are conscious of what others think of their moves, and 53% admit that they're worried of other people watching them dance

To get people dancing like back in the day, Joy Crookes has teamed up with BACARDI to launch a unique event where the plus one is a 'Great' - a gran, grandad, aunt or family member who grew up dancing like no one's watching

Musicians Joy Crookes and Natty Bo, star in a short film , offering an exclusive glimpse into the people and moments that inspire Joy's own freedom of expression synonymous with her music and style

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ, the world's most awarded rum, and BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes are calling for people to reclaim their rhythm and move like the 'Greats', those who grew up dancing like nobody was watching. Together they're launching a unique event that unites generations on one dancefloor, inspiring people to express themselves freely and celebrate the joy of movement without inhibition.

The event launches in response to a growing cultural shift: people aren't dancing like they used to. As global artists and DJs call for young people to live in the moment and lose themselves in the music, new research has revealed that 73% of Gen Z are conscious of what others think of their dance moves. Likewise, 53% admit that they're worried of other people watching them dance, with 51% believing that dancing for social media has replaced letting loose on the dancefloor.

For 69% of young people, they feel inspired to move more freely by someone from another generation. This insight is mirrored by an ever-growing social media trend: content featuring older generations showing off their dance moves is trending, offering inspiration and a reminder of the confidence that comes with dancing freely. Examples include people re-creating classic dance moves with their parents and celebrating older generations dancing to the songs that once filled their dancefloors, with hashtags like #80sdancechallenge, NanTok and OldSkoolvsNewSkool driving millions of views.

Embodying joy, liberation and confidence, the generation referred to as the 'Greats' - those now in their 60s, 70s or over 80s - danced fiercely and freely, embracing the beat, shedding self-consciousness and forging their own path. In a new short film launched today, Joy Crookes takes to the dancefloor with legend Natty Bo, her long-time friend and her chosen 'Great'. Filmed in South London where they met years ago, the film reveals how they inspire one another and their reflections on self-expression, music and dancing.

On November 5th, Joy Crookes brings this movement back to her South London roots at Jumbi, Peckham, hosting a one-off event where every guest's plus one will be a 'Great'. Whether a grandparent, aunt, or family friend, the idea is simple: fill the dancefloor with generations side-by-side. Together with her own personal 'Great', local legend Natty Bo, Crookes and BACARDÍ will set the night alight with a series of exclusive performances, one-time duets and DJ sets. At the bar, another 'Great' will take the spotlight: the iconic duo, BACARDÍ & Coca-Cola - the original pairing that continues to define nights to remember.

The campaign aims to spark a new passion for freedom and dancing as BACARDÍ draws on its own legacy of encouraging people to do what moves them. Since 1862, BACARDÍ has invited everyone to dance without judgement, connect without hesitation, and embrace moments of energy.

Joy Crookes added: "BACARDÍ and Coca-Cola has been my go-to drink for as long as I can remember, both at home and on my favourite South London dancefloors. Some of my happiest memories are in fact on the dancefloor. There's something about music that brings people together and reminds you who you are. Teaming up with Natty Bo on this has been so special, he's someone I've always looked up to, and he's taught me a lot about confidence and joy through music. I hope we can pass a bit of that energy on to everyone who comes down to the event."

Tjalling Simoons, Regional Brand Director of BACARDÍ Rum Europe said: "We're thrilled to partner with Joy Crookes - an artist who truly embodies the BACARDÍ spirit of doing what moves you. Her energy, individuality and love of music capture everything we stand for, and together we're celebrating the freedom and connection that only the dancefloor can bring."

Event information:

5 th November

Jumbi, Peckham, 133 Copeland Rd, London SE15 3SN

7-10 pm

RSVP here

