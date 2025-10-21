JETOUR Auto: Innovation·Defining the Future: JETOUR JMA Global Media Alliance Tech Tour Kicks Off

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 17 to 20, 2025, the 'Innovation · Defining the Future' - JETOUR JMA Global Media Alliance Tech Tour was held in Wuhu, Anhui Province. Media representatives from around the world visited JETOUR's headquarters to participate in a series of immersive activities, including technology exhibitions, product co-creation workshops, and test drives. The program provided global guests with an in-depth look at JETOUR's innovation journey and the latest advancements in hybrid technology.





Global Innovation Conference: Showcasing New "Premium Hybrid Off-Road" Breakthroughs

During the event, global media attended the "Innovation·Defining the Future" Global Innovation Conference 2025. They gained extensive insights into group's advancements in off-road, hybrid, and intelligent. JETOUR also presented its technological breakthroughs and product portfolio under the "Travel+" strategy.

JETOUR highlighted the Generation of All-terrain Intelligent Architecture (GAIA). It has been optimized for typical off-road conditions, significantly enhancing the vehicle's off-road capability and adaptability across various terrains.

The G700 - the brand's first premium off-road vehicle built on the GAIA architecture - was a key focus for media. Equipped with front and rear differential locks and an electronic virtual center lock, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and wades up to 970 mm, positioning it as a top solution in hybrid off-road.





Global Media Co-Creation: In-Depth Dialogue From Technology to Market

Throughout the event, global media engaged in discussions on "Building a Hybrid Off-Road Technology Brand" and "Gaining Strong User Acceptance in the Premium Off-Road Segment", contributing valuable input to JETOUR's global development.





Mr. Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, expressed his gratitude: "JETOUR's globalization is made possible by the support of our media partners worldwide. We sincerely appreciate their role in sharing the spirit of 'Travel+' with users globally."

With the global debut of the G700, JETOUR is redefining the premium hybrid off-road experience, delivering innovative mobility solutions and expanding its global footprint. Through close collaboration with international media, JETOUR is strengthening its position in the premium hybrid off-road segment and advancing its vision to become the world's leading hybrid off-road brand.

Company: JETOUR Auto

Website: https://www.jetour.com.cn/

City: Wuhu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e71a30a-9840-4302-a58f-795a76bf9121

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a22b9cf3-c386-4de9-9b5b-1457d16abcce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a74e3d49-e314-409a-b18f-1a1c3dfb0742

Contact Person: Weitong Liu Email: liuweitong@mychery.com Telephone: 15395367939