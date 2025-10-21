CM.com N.V.: Q3 Trading Update 2025 - CM.com resumes its growth trajectory with record high EBITDA in Q3 2025

Breda, The Netherlands, 21 October 2025Q3 2025 Financial Highlights• Normalized EBITDA amounted to €6.0 million (Q3 2024: €4.7 million). Organic growth was 38%, while currency effects had a negative impact of 9%.• EBITDA amounted to €5.4 million (Q3 2024: €4.7 million). Organic growth was 25%, while currency effects had a negative impact of 8%.• Gross profit amounted to €21.2 million (Q3 2024: €21.1 million). Organic growth was 3%, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2%.• Gross margin reached 32.6% (Q3 2024: 32.2%).• Revenue amounted to €65.0 million (Q3 2024: €65.4 million). Organic growth was 1%, while currency effects had a negative impact of 2%.• Normalized OPEX decreased 7% YoY to €15.2 million.• Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 5% YoY to €35.2 million.Q3 2025 Business HighlightsCM.com delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter, with all key KPIs showing solid to strong organic growth.• In Connect, messaging volumes grew strongly with 37% year-over-year, particularly the RCS, WhatsApp, and email channels. Although this new OTT traffic came with lower margins, it contributed to the expansion of CM.com's client base and platform adoption. Specifically, where SMS margins are at normal levels, we invest price-wise in the newer messaging types to keep fueling future growth. CM.com successfully invests in market share of these future proof messaging services like RCS and WhatsApp, with healthy volumes, but inevitably accepting more competitive pricing.• In Engage, our AI Agent Studio Product: HALO maintained strong momentum with continued international expansion and showed a 34% Q-on-Q ARR growth for HALO specifically. New AI-driven capabilities, such as automated email handling and Voice AI, reinforced CM.com's competitive edge in customer engagement.• In Pay, total payment volumes rose with an encouraging 10% Q-on-Q, supported by successful onboarding of new clients and a strong performance of major events such as the Dutch Grand Prix, as a successful example of cross-sell between Live and Pay.• In Live, the Notre-Dame de Paris ticketing continued to demonstrate CM.com's ticketing expertise. In this Q3 summer period we saw a decline in live events and cautious consumer spending impacting ticketing volumes.Outlook• Given current market trends and continued FX volatility, CM.com now expects Normalized EBITDA for FY2025 in the range of €18-20 million (previously guided towards the lower end of the range of €22-27 million).• Gross profit is expected to increase in H2 2025 compared to H1 2025.• CM.com will continue to focus on disciplined cost management and therefore Normalized OPEX is expected to be lower year-over-year (previously guided to be flat).Message from the CEODespite a challenging macroeconomic environment and ongoing FX volatility, we delivered record EBITDA and strengthened the foundation for future growth. Our teams continued to innovate, expand our client base, and enhance our platform's capabilities - confirming the relevance of our strategy and the strength of our execution. Additionally: Q3 2025 was the first quarter, since Q4 last year, where we regained organic revenue growth, which I see as a promising sign for future development. However: Gross profit and EBITDA growth remains priority.Pricing competition in future proof segments within CPaaS will continue to pressure revenue. In more detail, with Connect revenue being a key driver, we see certain developments which indicate volume growth potential. We need to find the right balance between market share and pricing for the new channels like RCS and WhatsApp. All of our competitors want to at least also maintain their market share in these growing segments. This comes with competitive market pricing, which needs our constant management attention to ensure healthy margins at the end of the day.Our Engage and Pay businesses stood out this quarter, both in performance and momentum. Engage continues to attract new international clients, and the HALO platform - enriched with AI-powered automation and voice capabilities - is setting a new benchmark in digital customer engagement. In Pay, the growth in total payment volume demonstrates our competitive edge and the trust clients place in our technology. These results reaffirm our belief that CM.com's integrated engagement and payments proposition meets a growing international demand for unified, AI-driven customer experiences. At the same time, we are proactively addressing the more challenging market conditions in Live. In this Q3 summer period we saw a decline in events vs last year and cautious consumer spending impacting our paid ticketing sales volume. We have withdrawn from the UK live ticketing events due to declining trends and setbacks. On the other hand, we are seeing positive results in our neighboring country Germany, where our activities are bearing fruit and we are gaining foothold.Our focus remains on improving efficiency, optimizing our product mix, and further leveraging AI to enhance our margins and scalability. The restructuring and cost measures we initiated are not merely about savings - they are about creating room to invest in innovation and long-term growth.Our transformation into an AI-first company is progressing faster than expected. We see tangible results from embedding AI in our internal processes and client solutions. This evolution enables us to serve customers more effectively, make better decisions, and accelerate product development. It also positions CM.com to thrive in a world where data, automation, and personalized engagement define success.As we continue to evolve, we are also ensuring strong leadership continuity. Following the announcement that Jörg de Graaf will step down as CFO effective 1 November 2025, we are in the final stages of the succession process. Discussions with shortlisted candidates are progressing well, and we expect to announce his successor shortly. In the interim, we have established a solid internal transition structure to ensure seamless financial management and business continuity.Also, hereby I'd like to thank Jörg for his contribution and dedication to our company and his camaraderie as a colleague. He will always remain a friend of our CM.com family and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors as CFO of ABB Mobility in Delft.Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategy and our 2028 goals. The fundamentals of our business are strong: a scalable platform, an international client base, and talented, resilient teams. I am incredibly proud of how our people continue to adapt, innovate, and support our customers every day. Together, we are building a more efficient, intelligent, and impactful CM.com - one that continues to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.Jeroen van GlabbeekCEO CM.comDownload full press release:https://www.cm.com/cdn/web/en/file/investor-relations/cmcom-release-q3-trading-update-2025.pdf