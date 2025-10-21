Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 10:30 Uhr
Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: The 2025 Antai College Advisory Board Meeting Convened

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, the 2025 Antai College Advisory Board Meeting of Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), was held at the SJTU Xuhui Campus. Nearly forty domestic and international guests from the political, academic, and business sectors attended the meeting, sharing valuable insights to support the high-quality development of the college.

The 2025 Antai College Advisory Board Meeting Convened

The meeting was held in conjunction with the 2nd Shanghai Forum on Proactive Healthcare, the 20th anniversary of the C.Y. Tung Institute of Intelligent Management and Logistics, and the Antai International Corporate Day. Guests from the global political, academic, and business communities gathered to discuss the developmental trajectory of business schools amid technological advancements and the evolving international landscape. In the newly introduced keynote speech sessions, attendees shared insights on the forefront of artificial intelligence and strategic opportunities for the nation.

In an interview, Chen Fangruo, Dean of Antai College of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, emphasized that management is also a form of productivity. Over the past few decades, China's management practices have undergone profound transformations. By systematically summarizing these practices, theoretical development can be advanced, propelling it to the forefront of global management research.

In recent years, Antai College has innovated its institutional mechanisms, adopting the development strategy of "Two types of scholarship, horizontal (academic) and vertical (industry), reinforcing each other and connecting theory with practice". This approach has enabled the college to dismantle barriers between academic research and industry practices, resulting in the establishment of a new business education ecosystem that deeply integrates industry, academia, and research. Leveraging its strengths in interdisciplinary studies and think tank research, the college has demonstrated a leading role in serving national strategies and supporting regional development. Through high-level talent cultivation and scientific research innovation, Antai College actively contributes to the modernization and advancement of the Chinese development model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801213/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2025--antai-college-advisory-board-meeting-convened-302589964.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
