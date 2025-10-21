Aamal Company reported a solid 9M25 performance, with net profit attributable to shareholders up 8.2% year-on-year to QAR327.3m, supported by resilient margins across its diversified portfolio. EPS increased to QAR0.052 from QAR0.048, while total revenue declined slightly by 2.1% to QAR1,564m and gross profit eased by 1.6% to QAR386m. The results underline the stability of Aamal's business model and continued progress across Property, Industrial Manufacturing and Managed Services. We maintain our valuation of QAR1.22/share, which represents c 45% upside to the current share price.

