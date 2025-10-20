Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $520,000 or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $192,000 or $0.31 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,309,000 for 2025 compared to $808,000 for 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $2.14 compared to $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $270.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2024 of $256.9 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2025 were $232.0 million compared to total deposits of $216.6 million at September 30, 2024. The company paid a total of $1.35 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1.35 in 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



Logansport Financial Corp.

Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands except for share data)

9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Total Assets $ 270,113 $ 256,930 Loans receivable, net 175,217 172,097 Allowance for loan losses 2,205 2,859 Cash and cash equivalents 18,278 11,384 Securities available for sale 25,250 26,783 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 28,655 29,859 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150 Deposits 231,965 216,600 FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000 Shareholders' equity 21,956 21,918 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (6,429 ) (5,756 ) Shares Issued and Outstanding 612,192 611,597 Nonperforming loans 3,390 3,288 Real Estate Owned - - Quarter ended 9/30 Six months ended 9/30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 3,418 $ 2,852 $ 10,108 $ 8,894 Interest expense 1,556 1,570 4,756 4,657 Net interest income 1,862 1,282 5,352 4,237 Provision for loan losses - (30 ) - (79 ) Net interest income after provision 1,862 1,312 5,352 4,316 Gain on sale of loans 70 99 199 260 Other income 371 432 1,076 1,316 General, admin. & other expense 1,759 1,732 5,227 5,171 Earnings before income taxes 544 111 1,400 721 Income tax expense 24 (81 ) 91 (87 ) Net earnings $ 520 $ 192 $ 1,309 $ 808 Earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.31 $ 2.14 $ 1.32 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,192 611,597 612,192 611,597

