Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924536 | ISIN: US5412091028 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 19:48 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $520,000 or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $192,000 or $0.31 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,309,000 for 2025 compared to $808,000 for 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $2.14 compared to $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $270.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2024 of $256.9 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2025 were $232.0 million compared to total deposits of $216.6 million at September 30, 2024. The company paid a total of $1.35 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1.35 in 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
9/30/2025 9/30/2024
Total Assets $270,113 $256,930
Loans receivable, net 175,217 172,097
Allowance for loan losses 2,205 2,859
Cash and cash equivalents 18,278 11,384
Securities available for sale 25,250 26,783
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 28,655 29,859
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150
Deposits 231,965 216,600
FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000
Shareholders' equity 21,956 21,918
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (6,429) (5,756)
Shares Issued and Outstanding 612,192 611,597
Nonperforming loans 3,390 3,288
Real Estate Owned - -
Quarter ended 9/30 Six months ended 9/30
2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income$3,418 $2,852 $10,108 $8,894
Interest expense 1,556 1,570 4,756 4,657
Net interest income 1,862 1,282 5,352 4,237
Provision for loan losses - (30) - (79)
Net interest income after provision 1,862 1,312 5,352 4,316
Gain on sale of loans 70 99 199 260
Other income 371 432 1,076 1,316
General, admin. & other expense 1,759 1,732 5,227 5,171
Earnings before income taxes 544 111 1,400 721
Income tax expense 24 (81) 91 (87)
Net earnings$520 $192 $1,309 $808
Earnings per share$0.85 $0.31 $2.14 $1.32
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,192 611,597 612,192 611,597

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.