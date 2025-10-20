Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), reported net income of $14.9 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $6.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 reflected higher net interest income due to both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, a decrease in provision for credit losses and higher non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense and higher income tax expense.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $36.1 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $9.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflected higher net interest income due to both an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense, a decrease in provision for credit losses and higher non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by higher income tax expense.
Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our quarterly earnings continue to increase in 2025 driven by net interest margin expansion, strong loan demand, a continued shift in loan mix and a reduction in funding costs. In September, we recommenced our share repurchase program which we believe will contribute to enhanced shareholder value. Our asset quality remains very strong and improved from the prior quarter with a decrease in non-performing assets. We continue to grow the Company's balance sheet towards commercially oriented segments in a very competitive environment, which speaks to the strength of our core customer relationships and the local economy."
Financial Highlights
- Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of 2.29% increased 10 basis points from the prior quarter and 45 basis points from the prior year quarter.
- Loan growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $97.1 million, resulting in an annualized growth rate of approximately 4.8%.
- In September 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of 1,800,000 shares. Management commenced share repurchases during September 2025 totaling 183,864 shares.
- Non-performing assets to total assets at September 30, 2025 was 0.30%, a decrease of 0.07% from 0.37% at June 30, 2025.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
Net income of $14.9 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $8.7 million, as compared to net income of $6.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $12.1 million increase in net interest income, a $1.8 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and an $889,000 increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in non-interest expense and a $3.8 million increase in income tax expense.
Net interest income was $57.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $12.1 million, or 26.7%, from $45.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $4.5 million increase in interest income and a $7.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans coupled with an increase in average yields on loans and securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company implemented a balance sheet repositioning transaction which resulted in an increase in the average yield on securities and a decrease in the cost of borrowings, which had a notable impact on net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The 100 basis point decrease in market interest rates during the last four months of 2024, and to a lesser extent, the 25 basis point decrease in market interest rates in September 2025 contributed to lower interest rates paid on new and repricing deposits and borrowings during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $767,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $171,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The average yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased 4 basis points to 5.04%, as compared to 5.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Interest income on loans increased due to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased 51 basis points to 3.41%, as compared to 2.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This was primarily a result of lower yielding securities being sold and replaced with higher yielding securities as part of the balance sheet repositioning transaction implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased 148 basis points to 5.24%, as compared to 6.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, mainly due to a 190 basis point decrease in the dividend rate received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
Total interest expense was $63.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 10.7%, from $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 30 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits along with a 50 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.6 million, or 5.0%, and interest expense on borrowings decreased $5.0 million, or 26.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased 45 basis points to 2.29% when compared to 1.84%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 11 basis points to 4.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as compared to 4.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 38 basis points to 3.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as compared to 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 42.9%, from $4.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in net charge-offs, which totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Non-interest income was $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $889,000, or 9.9%, from $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to an increase of $342,000 in demand deposit account fees mainly related to commercial account treasury services, an increase of $619,000 in loan fees and service charges related to customer swap income, an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $464,000, and an increase in the change in fair value of equity securities of $741,000, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in other non-interest income, mainly related to interest rate swaps.
Non-interest expense was $45.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.3 million, or 5.3%, from $42.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.5 million, an increase in occupancy expense of $461,000, and an increase in data processing and software expenses of $332,000.
Income tax expense was $5.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, as compared to income tax expense of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, mainly due to higher pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 25.0% and 15.5% for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
Net income of $36.1 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $26.5 million, or 276.9%, compared to net income of $9.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $29.9 million increase in net interest income, a $3.8 million decrease in provision for credit losses, a $2.9 million increase in non-interest income and a $902,000 decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $11.0 million increase in income tax expense.
Net interest income was $161.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $29.9 million, or 22.7%, from $131.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an $11.3 million increase in interest income and a $18.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans coupled with an increase in the average yields on loans and securities. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company implemented a balance sheet repositioning transaction which resulted in an increase in the average yield on securities and a decrease in the cost of borrowings, which had a notable impact on net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The 100 basis point decrease in market interest rates during the last four months of 2024, and, to a lesser extent, the 25 basis point decrease in market interest rates in the September 2025, contributed to a decrease in interest rates paid on new and repricing deposits and borrowings during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by a decrease in the average balance of borrowings and the decrease in the cost of new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The average yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 5 basis points to 4.96%, as compared to 4.91% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Interest income on loans increased due to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans. The average yield on securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 65 basis points to 3.47%, as compared to 2.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This was a result of lower yielding securities sold as part of the balance sheet repositioning transaction implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024 being replaced with higher yielding securities purchased in 2024 and throughout the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 96 basis points to 5.39%, as compared to 6.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, due to lower dividends received on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
Total interest expense was $187.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $18.6 million, or 9.0%, from $206.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 16 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits along with a 52 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings coupled with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.4 million, or 0.9%, and interest expense on borrowings decreased $17.2 million, or 30.8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The Company's net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased 40 basis points to 2.20%, when compared to 1.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest margin was due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 4.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 4.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 30 basis points to 3.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.7 million, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 33.1%, from $11.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in net charge-offs, which totaled $5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and a decrease in quantitative loss rates based on the evaluation of current and projected economic conditions.
Non-interest income was $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.9 million, or 11.3%, from $25.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in gain on securities transactions of $1.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million in demand deposit account fees mainly related to commercial account treasury services, an increase of $1.1 million in loan fees and service charges related to customer swap income, an increase in the change in fair value of equity securities of $869,000, and a $281,000 gain on the sale of real estate owned, partially offset by a decrease of $3.2 million in other non-interest income, mainly related to interest rate swaps.
Non-interest expense was $133.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $902,000, or 0.7% from $134.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $3.0 million decrease in professional fees for legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs, a decrease in merger-related expenses of $737,000 and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $1.5 million, partially offset by an increase in compensation and employee benefits expense of $3.9 million and an increase in data processing and software expenses of $615,000. Professional fees for legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs decreased in the 2025 period. Increases in compensation and employee benefits expense and data processing and software expenses represent normal annual increases.
Income tax expense was $12.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $11.0 million, as compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, mainly due to higher pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 25.4% and 11.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was impacted by permanent income tax differences.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $380.3 million, or 3.6%, to $10.9 billion at September 30, 2025 as compared to $10.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $54.3 million, and an increase in loans receivable, net, of $349.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $35.8 million.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $35.8 million, or 12.4%, to $253.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $289.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $219.1 million, purchases of loans of $150.9 million and the origination of loans receivable, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $143.6 million, and repayments on loans receivable.
Debt securities available for sale increased $54.3 million, or 5.3%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was attributable to purchases of securities of $185.7 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, and a decrease in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $31.7 million, partially offset by maturities on securities of $38.5 million, repayments on securities of $115.4 million, and the sale of securities of $15.7 million.
Loans receivable, net, increased $349.9 million, or 4.5%, to $8.2 billion at September 30, 2025 from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2024. Multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans increased $151.5 million, $192.4 million, and $149.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in one-to-four family real estate loans, construction loans and home equity loans and advances of $127.8 million, $8.3 million, and $2.0 million, respectively. The increase in commercial business loans was primarily due to the purchase of $130.9 million in equipment finance loans from a third party in May 2025, at a $3.2 million discount, which included $5.1 million of purchased credit deteriorated loans ("PCD"). The principal balance of the PCD loans purchased was charged-off by $3.2 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $5.7 million to $65.7 million at September 30, 2025 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.
Total liabilities increased $319.8 million, or 3.4%, to $9.7 billion at September 30, 2025 from $9.4 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $144.2 million, or 1.8%, and an increase in borrowings of $182.9 million, or 16.9%, partially offset by a decrease in other liabilities of $6.2 million. The increase in total deposits consisted of increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and certificates of deposit of $52.7 million, $154.8 million, and $115.9 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits and savings and club accounts of $165.6 million and $13.6 million, respectively. The $182.9 million increase in borrowings was driven by a net increase in short-term borrowings of $107.0 million, coupled with new long-term borrowings of $155.3 million, partially offset by repayments of $79.4 million in maturing long-term borrowings. A portion of the proceeds from borrowings were utilized to fund the purchase of $130.9 million in equipment finance loans from a third party in May 2025.
Total stockholders' equity increased $60.6 million, or 5.6%, with a balance of $1.1 billion at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $36.1 million, and an increase of $21.5 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. This increase was partially offset by the repurchase of 183,864 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $2.8 million, or $15.43 per share, under our recently announced seventh stock repurchase program.
Asset Quality
The Company's non-performing loans at September 30, 2025 totaled $32.5 million, or 0.40% of total gross loans, as compared to $21.7 million, or 0.28% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The $10.8 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to a $5.9 million construction loan designated as non-performing during the 2025 period, an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $1.1 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $2.7 million. The $5.9 million non-performing construction loan was made to finance the construction of a mixed use five-story building with both commercial space and apartments. The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 32 non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 to 38 non-performing loans at September 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from four non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 to eight non-performing loans at September 30, 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.30% at September 30, 2025, as compared to 0.22% at December 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled approximately $1.2 million, as compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.2 million as compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 included $3.2 million in charge-offs related to PCD loans included in the equipment finance loan purchase noted above.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $65.7 million, or 0.80% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $60.0 million, or 0.76% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to an increase in the outstanding balance of loans.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|253,291
|$
|289,113
|Short-term investments
|111
|110
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|253,402
|289,223
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,080,229
|1,025,946
|Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $368,206, and $350,153 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|399,278
|392,840
|Equity securities, at fair value
|7,967
|6,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|68,263
|60,387
|Loans receivable
|8,272,560
|7,916,928
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|65,659
|59,958
|Loans receivable, net
|8,206,901
|7,856,970
|Accrued interest receivable
|42,249
|40,383
|Office properties and equipment, net
|82,814
|81,772
|Bank-owned life insurance
|280,890
|274,908
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|120,914
|121,008
|Other real estate owned
|-
|1,334
|Other assets
|312,927
|324,049
|Total assets
|$
|10,855,834
|$
|10,475,493
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|8,240,321
|$
|8,096,149
|Borrowings
|1,263,483
|1,080,600
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|44,305
|45,453
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|166,765
|172,915
|Total liabilities
|9,714,874
|9,395,117
|Stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,140,960
|1,080,376
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,855,834
|$
|10,475,493
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|103,792
|$
|97,863
|$
|298,548
|$
|286,064
|Debt securities available for sale and equity securities
|9,858
|9,592
|29,901
|26,618
|Debt securities held to maturity
|2,886
|2,616
|8,619
|7,487
|Federal funds and interest-earning deposits
|2,623
|3,850
|7,924
|11,872
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
|1,258
|1,966
|4,079
|5,759
|Total interest income
|120,417
|115,887
|349,071
|337,800
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|49,569
|52,196
|149,058
|150,440
|Borrowings
|13,462
|18,416
|38,599
|55,805
|Total interest expense
|63,031
|70,612
|187,657
|206,245
|Net interest income
|57,386
|45,275
|161,414
|131,555
|Provision for credit losses
|2,344
|4,103
|7,745
|11,575
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|55,042
|41,172
|153,669
|119,980
|Non-interest income:
|Demand deposit account fees
|2,037
|1,695
|5,940
|4,698
|Bank-owned life insurance
|2,133
|1,669
|5,982
|5,253
|Title insurance fees
|684
|688
|2,191
|1,935
|Loan fees and service charges
|1,570
|951
|4,370
|3,290
|Gain (loss) on securities transactions
|-
|-
|336
|(1,256
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|714
|(27
|)
|1,294
|425
|Gain on sale of loans
|401
|459
|901
|825
|Gain on sale of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|281
|-
|Other non-interest income
|2,328
|3,543
|7,216
|10,440
|Total non-interest income
|9,867
|8,978
|28,511
|25,610
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|29,248
|27,738
|86,764
|82,910
|Occupancy
|6,055
|5,594
|18,208
|17,621
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|1,783
|1,518
|5,402
|5,752
|Advertising
|512
|766
|1,606
|2,053
|Professional fees
|2,590
|2,454
|8,624
|11,597
|Data processing and software expenses
|4,457
|4,125
|12,621
|12,006
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|23
|-
|737
|Other non-interest expense, net
|441
|616
|612
|2,063
|Total non-interest expense
|45,086
|42,834
|133,837
|134,739
|Income before income tax expense
|19,823
|7,316
|48,343
|10,851
|Income tax expense
|4,955
|1,131
|12,270
|1,281
|Net income
|$
|14,868
|$
|6,185
|$
|36,073
|$
|9,570
|Earnings per share-basic
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.09
|Earnings per share-diluted
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.09
|Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|102,031,221
|101,623,160
|101,943,317
|101,673,619
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|102,031,221
|101,832,048
|101,943,317
|101,813,253
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|8,165,132
|$
|103,792
|5.04
|%
|$
|7,791,131
|$
|97,863
|5.00
|%
|Securities
|1,481,219
|12,744
|3.41
|%
|1,676,781
|12,208
|2.90
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|293,903
|3,881
|5.24
|%
|344,560
|5,816
|6.72
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,940,254
|120,417
|4.81
|%
|9,812,472
|115,887
|4.70
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|871,010
|870,155
|Total assets
|$
|10,811,264
|$
|10,682,627
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,904,963
|$
|10,685
|2.23
|%
|$
|1,970,444
|$
|14,581
|2.94
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,369,986
|9,763
|2.83
|%
|1,250,676
|8,256
|2.63
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|640,834
|1,056
|0.65
|%
|658,628
|1,313
|0.79
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,838,737
|28,065
|3.92
|%
|2,589,190
|28,046
|4.31
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,754,520
|49,569
|2.91
|%
|6,468,938
|52,196
|3.21
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,213,787
|13,317
|4.35
|%
|1,497,580
|18,249
|4.85
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,051
|145
|8.16
|%
|7,028
|164
|9.28
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|217
|3
|5.50
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,220,838
|13,462
|4.37
|%
|1,504,825
|18,416
|4.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,975,358
|$
|63,031
|3.14
|%
|7,973,763
|$
|70,612
|3.52
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,489,014
|1,411,622
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|219,406
|235,990
|Total liabilities
|9,683,778
|9,621,375
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,127,486
|1,061,252
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,811,264
|$
|10,682,627
|Net interest income
|$
|57,386
|$
|45,275
|Interest rate spread
|1.67
|%
|1.18
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,964,896
|$
|1,838,709
|Net interest margin
|2.29
|%
|1.84
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.64
|%
|123.06
|%
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest and Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|8,040,666
|$
|298,548
|4.96
|%
|$
|7,789,356
|$
|286,064
|4.91
|%
|Securities
|1,484,237
|38,520
|3.47
|%
|1,618,319
|34,105
|2.82
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|297,563
|12,003
|5.39
|%
|370,749
|17,631
|6.35
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,822,466
|349,071
|4.75
|%
|9,778,424
|337,800
|4.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|867,884
|864,036
|Total assets
|$
|10,690,350
|$
|10,642,460
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,967,414
|$
|33,121
|2.25
|%
|$
|1,972,520
|$
|41,673
|2.82
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,328,675
|28,425
|2.86
|%
|1,235,520
|25,349
|2.74
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|645,055
|3,278
|0.68
|%
|673,930
|3,920
|0.78
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,795,026
|84,234
|4.03
|%
|2,550,634
|79,498
|4.16
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,736,170
|149,058
|2.96
|%
|6,432,604
|150,440
|3.12
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,164,942
|38,174
|4.38
|%
|1,507,045
|55,316
|4.90
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,043
|425
|8.07
|%
|7,023
|486
|9.24
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|73
|3
|5.49
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,171,985
|38,599
|4.40
|%
|1,514,141
|55,805
|4.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,908,155
|$
|187,657
|3.17
|%
|7,946,745
|$
|206,245
|3.47
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,455,365
|1,406,666
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|218,546
|243,848
|Total liabilities
|9,582,066
|9,597,259
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,108,284
|1,045,201
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,690,350
|$
|10,642,460
|Net interest income
|$
|161,414
|$
|131,555
|Interest rate spread
|1.58
|%
|1.15
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,914,311
|$
|1,831,679
|Net interest margin
|2.20
|%
|1.80
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.21
|%
|123.05
|%
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
|Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|Yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|5.04
|%
|4.96
|%
|4.89
|%
|4.88
|%
|5.00
|%
|Securities
|3.41
|3.55
|3.45
|2.99
|2.90
|Other interest-earning assets
|5.24
|5.16
|5.75
|6.00
|6.72
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.81
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.70
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.91
|%
|2.95
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.21
|%
|Total borrowings
|4.37
|4.40
|4.44
|4.65
|4.87
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.14
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.52
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.67
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.29
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.64
|%
|124.01
|%
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS(1):
|Return on average assets
|0.55
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.34
|%
|(0.79
|)%
|0.23
|%
|Core return on average assets
|0.56
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.23
|%
|Return on average equity
|5.23
|%
|4.46
|%
|3.31
|%
|(7.86
|)%
|2.32
|%
|Core return on average equity
|5.41
|%
|4.58
|%
|3.37
|%
|4.09
|%
|2.29
|%
|Core return on average tangible equity
|6.04
|%
|5.14
|%
|3.78
|%
|4.74
|%
|2.58
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.67
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.29
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.33
|%
|(0.88
|)%
|0.33
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.65
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|67.04
|%
|70.30
|%
|74.57
|%
|205.17
|%
|78.95
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|66.04
|%
|69.41
|%
|74.20
|%
|73.68
|%
|79.14
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|124.64
|%
|124.01
|%
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans(2)
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.14
|%
|(1)Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
|(2)The June 30, 2025 ratio includes $3.2 million of non-annualized PCD charge-offs related to the purchased commercial equipment finance loans.
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|32,529
|$
|39,545
|$
|24,856
|$
|21,701
|$
|28,014
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|32,529
|39,545
|24,856
|21,701
|28,014
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|1,334
|1,334
|1,974
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|32,529
|$
|39,545
|$
|26,190
|$
|23,035
|$
|29,988
|Non-performing loans to total gross loans
|0.40
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.36
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")
|$
|65,659
|$
|64,467
|$
|62,034
|$
|59,958
|$
|58,495
|ACL to total non-performing loans
|201.85
|%
|163.02
|%
|249.57
|%
|276.29
|%
|208.81
|%
|ACL to gross loans
|0.80
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.75
|%
|LOAN DATA:
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|(In thousands)
|Real estate loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|2,583,162
|$
|2,629,372
|$
|2,676,566
|$
|2,710,937
|$
|2,737,190
|Multifamily
|1,612,105
|1,578,733
|1,567,862
|1,460,641
|1,399,000
|Commercial real estate
|2,532,329
|2,517,693
|2,429,429
|2,339,883
|2,312,759
|Construction
|465,283
|415,403
|437,081
|473,573
|510,439
|Commercial business loans
|771,486
|726,526
|614,049
|622,000
|586,447
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and advances
|256,970
|256,384
|253,439
|259,009
|261,041
|Other consumer loans
|2,725
|2,602
|2,547
|3,404
|2,877
|Total gross loans
|8,224,060
|8,126,713
|7,980,973
|7,869,447
|7,809,753
|Purchased credit deteriorated loans
|10,920
|11,998
|10,395
|11,686
|11,795
|Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts
|37,580
|36,788
|35,940
|35,795
|35,642
|Allowance for credit losses
|(65,659
|)
|(64,467
|)
|(62,034
|)
|(59,958
|)
|(58,495
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|8,206,901
|$
|8,111,032
|$
|7,965,274
|$
|7,856,970
|$
|7,798,695
|At September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Gross Loans
|Weighted Average Loan to Value Ratio
|Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage
|Multifamily Real Estate
|$
|1,612,105
|20.2
|%
|59.0
|%
|1.55
|Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
|$
|674,630
|8.5
|%
|52.1
|%
|2.26
|Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:
|Retail / Shopping centers
|$
|547,192
|6.9
|%
|54.5
|%
|1.44
|Mixed Use
|234,101
|2.9
|58.0
|2.39
|Industrial / Warehouse
|433,719
|5.4
|54.3
|1.60
|Non-Medical Office
|176,434
|2.2
|51.5
|1.68
|Medical Office
|100,949
|1.3
|60.4
|1.48
|Single Purpose
|63,940
|0.8
|62.4
|1.40
|Other
|301,364
|3.8
|50.3
|1.86
|Total
|$
|1,857,699
|23.3
|%
|54.5
|%
|1.69
|Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans
|$
|4,144,434
|51.9
|%
|55.9
|%
|1.73
|As of September 30, 2025, the Company had loan exposures of approximately $814,000 and $850,000 related to office and rent stabilized multifamily in New York City, respectively.
.
|DEPOSIT DATA:
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Balance
|Weighted Average Rate
|Balance
|Weighted Average Rate
|Balance
|Weighted Average Rate
|Balance
|Weighted Average Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,490,722
|-
|%
|$
|1,439,951
|-
|%
|$
|1,490,243
|-
|%
|$
|1,438,030
|-
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,855,724
|2.04
|1,872,265
|2.03
|1,935,384
|2.08
|2,021,312
|2.19
|Money market accounts
|1,396,474
|2.74
|1,355,682
|2.79
|1,333,668
|2.84
|1,241,691
|2.82
|Savings and club deposits
|638,857
|0.61
|644,761
|0.70
|651,713
|0.70
|652,501
|0.75
|Certificates of deposit
|2,858,544
|3.89
|2,822,824
|3.96
|2,783,927
|4.08
|2,742,615
|4.24
|Total deposits
|$
|8,240,321
|2.32
|%
|$
|8,135,483
|2.36
|%
|$
|8,194,935
|2.40
|%
|$
|8,096,149
|2.47
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025(1)
|2024
|Company:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.88
|%
|14.20
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.01
|%
|13.40
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.92
|%
|13.31
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|10.40
|%
|10.02
|%
|Columbia Bank:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.95
|%
|14.41
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.08
|%
|13.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.08
|%
|13.56
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|9.71
|%
|9.64
|%
|(1)Estimated ratios at September 30, 2025
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,140,960
|$
|1,080,376
|Less: goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(7,434
|)
|(8,964
|)
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,022,811
|$
|960,697
|Shares outstanding
|104,743,273
|104,759,185
|Book value per share
|$
|10.89
|$
|10.31
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|9.76
|$
|9.17
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Reconciliation of Core Net Income
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Net income
|$
|14,868
|$
|6,185
|$
|36,073
|$
|9,570
|Less/add: (gain) loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|-
|-
|(251
|)
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|(107
|)
|-
|385
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|503
|-
|1,020
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|19
|-
|691
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|-
|-
|242
|-
|Core net income
|$
|15,371
|$
|6,097
|$
|37,084
|$
|11,843
|Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|14,868
|$
|6,185
|$
|36,073
|$
|9,570
|Average assets
|$
|10,811,264
|$
|10,682,627
|$
|10,690,350
|$
|10,642,460
|Return on average assets
|0.55
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.12
|%
|Core net income
|$
|15,371
|$
|6,097
|$
|37,084
|$
|11,843
|Core return on average assets
|0.56
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.15
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Return on Average Equity
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,127,486
|$
|1,061,252
|$
|1,108,284
|$
|1,045,201
|Less/add: (gain)loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|-
|-
|(251
|)
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|(107
|)
|-
|385
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|503
|-
|1,020
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|19
|-
|691
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|-
|-
|242
|-
|Core average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,127,989
|$
|1,061,164
|$
|1,109,295
|$
|1,047,474
|Return on average equity
|5.23
|%
|2.32
|%
|4.35
|%
|1.22
|%
|Core return on core average equity
|5.41
|%
|2.29
|%
|4.47
|%
|1.51
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,127,486
|$
|1,061,252
|$
|1,108,284
|$
|1,045,201
|Less: average goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: average core deposit intangible
|(7,742
|)
|(9,842
|)
|(8,252
|)
|(10,391
|)
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,009,029
|$
|940,695
|$
|989,317
|$
|924,095
|Core return on average tangible equity
|6.04
|%
|2.58
|%
|5.01
|%
|1.71
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Efficiency Ratios
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|57,386
|$
|45,275
|$
|161,414
|$
|131,555
|Non-interest income
|9,867
|8,978
|28,511
|25,610
|Total income
|$
|67,253
|$
|54,253
|$
|189,925
|$
|157,165
|Non-interest expense
|$
|45,086
|$
|42,834
|$
|133,837
|$
|134,739
|Efficiency ratio
|67.04
|%
|78.95
|%
|70.47
|%
|85.73
|%
|Non-interest income
|$
|9,867
|$
|8,978
|$
|28,511
|$
|25,610
|Less /add: (gain) loss on securities transactions
|-
|-
|(336
|)
|1,256
|Core non-interest income
|$
|9,867
|$
|8,978
|$
|28,175
|$
|26,866
|Non-interest expense
|$
|45,086
|$
|42,834
|$
|133,837
|$
|134,739
|Less: FDIC special assessment, net
|-
|126
|-
|(439
|)
|Less: severance expense
|(670
|)
|-
|(1,365
|)
|(74
|)
|Less: merger-related expenses
|-
|(23
|)
|-
|(737
|)
|Less: litigation expenses
|-
|-
|(325
|)
|-
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|44,416
|$
|42,937
|$
|132,147
|$
|133,489
|Core efficiency ratio
|66.04
|%
|79.14
|%
|69.70
|%
|84.26
|%
