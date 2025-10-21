Anzeige
WKN: A40A8Y | ISIN: CA53228D2059 | Ticker-Symbol: M5B0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 00:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Lifeist Wellness Inc.: Lifeist Announces Board Update

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. ("Lifeist" or the "Company") (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0) today announced a change to its board of directors. John Sinclair has stepped down as a director and chair of the audit committee, effective October 20, 2025.

The Company thanks Mr. Sinclair for his service and contributions.

Following his departure, current director Branden Spikes has been named interim chair of the audit committee. Mr. Spikes has served on the Lifeist board since 2019. He has 20 years of experience working as Chief Information Officer for Elon Musk at Zip2, PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX, where he helped pioneer, and build some extraordinary technology. Mr. Spikes brings experience, perspective, and a unique skill set to his endeavors. The board of directors now consists of Andrea Judge, Meni Morim, and Branden Spikes.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrea Judge, CEO
Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Phone: 604-901-8434
Email: ir@lifeist.com

Matt Coltura
Investor Relations
Phone: 778-886-6200
Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
