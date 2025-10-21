SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint Announces Will Nihan as IMG CEO

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced the appointment of Will Nihan as Chief Executive Officer at International Medical Group ("IMG"). IMG is SiriusPoint's wholly owned subsidiary and a leader in global insurance benefits and assistance services.

Mr. Nihan joins IMG on 3 November 2025 from Travelex Insurance Services, where he was President and CEO. In his role at Travelex, Mr. Nihan drove top line growth, improved profitability and created a strong performance culture. Prior to joining Travelex, Mr. Nihan was North America Head of Sales and Distribution at Zurich Global Ventures. He has also held senior marketing roles at Prudential Financial and AIG.

Mr. Nihan replaces Adam Hirschfeld who assumed the role of Interim CEO alongside his General Counsel responsibilities in March 2025. Mr Hirschfeld will remain on IMG's executive team and will work closely with Mr. Nihan to drive IMG's growth and transformation.

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said: "Will is a seasoned leader, with experience in driving global transformation and growth strategies. He brings strong experience of different products, sectors and geographies. We are excited for the future of IMG, and we are delighted to have Will join the team."

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Adam Hirschfeld for leading IMG over the past seven months. He has done an excellent job and is a hugely valued member of the IMG family, having worked for the company for over 20 years."

