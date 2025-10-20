Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported third quarter 2025 net income of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, down from $13.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, reported for the second quarter of 2025.

"In the third quarter we expanded our net interest income and margin, grew our wealth management and mortgage banking revenues, delivered strong in-market deposit growth, and prudently managed expenses," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "We made several significant investments to drive future growth, including hiring a new senior executive with an extensive network and proven track record to lead our commercial banking division, and purchasing the client accounts of Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC, which added approximately $195 million of managed assets. In addition, while we resolved two significant credit exposures this quarter, we are confident in our current portfolio quality and that we will continue our long track record of strong credit performance."

"Our long-standing reputation as a trusted financial partner in New England is built on a deep commitment to customer relationships," said Handy. "We take pride in delivering personalized, convenient service - the foundation of relationship banking - through life's most important financial moments. This approach not only strengthens our community ties but also drives long-term value for our shareholders."

Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025 include:

The net interest margin was 2.40% in the third quarter, up by 4 basis points compared to the second quarter and up by 55 basis points compared to the same quarter a year ago.

A provision for credit losses on loans of $7.0 million was recognized for the third quarter, compared to $650 thousand in the second quarter.

Wealth management asset-based revenues in the third quarter increased by 6% from the preceding quarter. Assets under administration ("AUA") were up 7% from the end of the second quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues in the third quarter increased by 15% from the preceding quarter and 22% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2025.

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $5.2 billion, up by 4% from June 30, 2025 and up by 9% from September 30, 2024.

Nonaccrual commercial loans totaled $1.0 million, down from $14.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $18.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $38.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, up by $1.6 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2025. The net interest margin was 2.40% for the third quarter, an increase of 4 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $96 million, largely reflecting increases in the average balances of deposits at correspondent banks and commercial loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.99%, unchanged from the preceding quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $61 million, due to growth in average in-market deposit balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.08%, decreased by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $17.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, up by $558 thousand, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2025. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, up by $253 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter. This included an increase of asset-based revenues of $562 thousand, or 6%, which was partially offset by a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $309 thousand, or 82%. The decline in transaction-based revenues was largely due to seasonal tax servicing fee income concentrated in the second quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at September 30, 2025 amounted to $7.7 billion, up by $501 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2025, reflecting net investment appreciation and assets acquired.





The end of period AUA balance at September 30, 2025 amounted to $7.7 billion, up by $501 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2025, reflecting net investment appreciation and assets acquired. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, up by $467 thousand, or 15%, from the preceding quarter. Loans sold amounted to $126.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, up by $9.7 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Loan related derivative income from interest rate swap transactions with commercial borrowers totaled $271 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, down by $405 thousand, or 60%, from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, down by $804 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2025. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $22.7 million, down by $351 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower levels of performance-based compensation.

Outsourced services amounted to $4.1 million, down by $284 thousand, or 6%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower third-party software costs and volume-related changes.

Income Tax

For the third quarter of 2025, income tax expense of $3.1 million was recognized, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.2%. This compares to income tax expense of $3.9 million and an effective tax rate of 22.7% in the second quarter of 2025. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2025 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $962 million at September 30, 2025, down by $9 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2025. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2025, down by $18 million from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $1 million from June 30, 2025.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $23 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2025.

Consumer loans increased by $6 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2025, up by $178 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting growth across all in-market deposit categories.

There were no wholesale brokered deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to $2 million at June 30, 2025. FHLB advances totaled $791 million at September 30, 2025, down by $210 million, or 21%, from June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $36.6 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.80% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $650 thousand in the preceding quarter. The increase in the provision was primarily due to charge-offs of $11.3 million on two commercial loan relationships.

The first loan relationship is a participation in a shared national credit to a telecom infrastructure construction contractor. The contractor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2025 and, at that time, the Corporation placed the loan relationship on nonaccrual status. As of June 30, 2025, this relationship had a carrying value of $9.3 million and a specific reserve of $2.3 million. Based on ensuing developments in the bankruptcy proceedings in the third quarter, the Corporation recognized a charge-off of $8.3 million on this relationship. The remaining carrying value of $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025 is expected to be collected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The second loan is a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan secured by a Class B office property. Late in the third quarter of 2025, the Corporation decided to sell this loan, which had a carrying value of $4.3 million on June 30, 2025. The sale was completed at the end of September and a charge-off of $3.0 million was recognized.

Net charge-offs totaled $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $647 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Nonaccrual loans amounted to $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The composition of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, or 7%, commercial and $13.0 million, or 93%, residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $8.1 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The composition of past due loans at September 30, 2025 was essentially all residential and consumer.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $533.0 million at September 30, 2025, up by $5.5 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2025. Net income of $10.8 million and improvement of $11.1 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by quarterly dividend declarations of $10.8 million and a net increase in treasury stock of $6.3 million. In the third quarter of 2025, the Corporation repurchased 236,803 shares, at an average price of $27.18 and a total cost of $6.4 million, under its stock repurchase program.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The dividend was paid on October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2025.

Capital levels at September 30, 2025 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.90% at September 30, 2025, compared to 13.06% at June 30, 2025. Book value per share was $27.98 at September 30, 2025, compared to $27.36 at June 30, 2025.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $35,604 $43,997 $33,394 $21,534 $33,694 Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks 143,886 119,582 82,804 88,368 173,277 Short-term investments 12,841 4,145 4,041 3,987 3,772 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 31,318 35,681 21,953 21,708 20,864 Mortgage loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market - - - 281,706 - Premises and equipment held for sale, lower of cost or market - - - 4,788 - Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 962,466 971,341 917,545 916,305 973,266 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 36,331 45,273 38,899 49,817 57,439 Loans:









Total loans 5,122,582 5,140,260 5,096,210 5,137,838 5,514,870 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 36,576 41,059 41,056 41,960 42,630 Net loans 5,086,006 5,099,201 5,055,154 5,095,878 5,472,240 Premises and equipment, net 25,065 25,574 26,068 26,873 32,145 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,968 35,578 36,048 26,943 27,612 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 114,240 113,372 107,546 106,777 105,998 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,458 2,478 2,682 2,885 3,089 Other assets 165,829 185,036 195,972 219,169 174,266 Total assets $6,717,921 $6,745,167 $6,586,015 $6,930,647 $7,141,571 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $671,309 $646,584 $625,590 $661,776 $665,706 Interest-bearing deposits 4,551,527 4,398,664 4,414,991 4,454,024 4,506,184 Total deposits 5,222,836 5,045,248 5,040,581 5,115,800 5,171,890 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 791,000 1,001,000 850,000 1,125,000 1,300,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 38,741 38,299 38,716 29,578 30,237 Other liabilities 109,642 110,420 112,357 137,860 114,534 Total liabilities 6,184,900 6,217,648 6,064,335 6,430,919 6,639,342 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,223 1,223 1,223 1,223 1,085 Paid-in capital 198,058 197,392 197,570 196,947 126,698 Retained earnings 437,545 437,520 435,233 434,014 505,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84,828) (95,949) (99,179) (119,171) (117,158) Treasury stock, at cost (18,977) (12,667) (13,167) (13,285) (14,050) Total shareholders' equity 533,021 527,519 521,680 499,728 502,229 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,717,921 $6,745,167 $6,586,015 $6,930,647 $7,141,571

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $68,785 $67,345 $66,656 $71,432 $75,989

$202,786 $227,865 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 542 442 958 762 366

1,942 1,013 Taxable interest on debt securities 9,372 9,230 8,827 7,015 6,795

27,429 20,835 Nontaxable interest on debt securities 7 8 7 8 -

22 - Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 764 792 1,022 1,312 1,262

2,578 3,459 Other interest income 1,475 1,029 1,993 1,310 3,174

4,497 5,667 Total interest and dividend income 80,945 78,846 79,463 81,839 87,586

239,254 258,839 Interest expense:















Deposits 31,223 30,864 31,748 34,135 37,203

93,835 111,963 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,542 10,451 10,946 14,388 17,717

31,939 50,151 Junior subordinated debentures 347 346 347 380 404

1,040 1,213 Total interest expense 42,112 41,661 43,041 48,903 55,324

126,814 163,327 Net interest income 38,833 37,185 36,422 32,936 32,262

112,440 95,512 Provision for credit losses 6,800 600 1,200 1,000 200

8,600 1,400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,033 36,585 35,222 31,936 32,062

103,840 94,112 Noninterest income (loss):















Wealth management revenues 10,373 10,120 9,891 10,049 9,989

30,384 29,005 Mortgage banking revenues 3,501 3,034 2,304 2,848 2,866

8,839 8,133 Card interchange fees 1,163 1,247 1,509 1,255 1,321

3,919 3,741 Service charges on deposit accounts 841 808 744 794 784

2,393 2,238 Loan related derivative income 271 676 101 8 126

1,048 459 Income from bank-owned life insurance 868 826 769 779 770

2,463 2,262 Realized losses on securities, net - - - (31,047) -

- - Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net - - - (62,888) -

- - Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net - - 6,994 - -

6,994 988 Other income 619 367 331 310 416

1,317 3,269 Total noninterest income (loss) 17,636 17,078 22,643 (77,892) 16,272

57,357 50,095 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 22,674 23,025 22,422 21,875 21,350

68,121 64,385 Outsourced services 4,120 4,404 4,346 4,197 4,185

12,870 12,061 Net occupancy 2,691 2,662 2,741 2,428 2,399

8,094 7,357 Equipment 917 930 891 936 924

2,738 2,902 Legal, audit, and professional fees 719 726 750 845 836

2,195 2,283 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,055 1,235 1,262 1,266 1,402

3,552 4,247 Advertising and promotion 763 717 410 560 857

1,890 2,066 Amortization of intangibles 200 203 204 204 206

607 622 Pension plan settlement charge - - 6,436 - -

6,436 - Other expenses 2,587 2,628 2,734 1,981 2,345

7,949 6,854 Total noninterest expense 35,726 36,530 42,196 34,292 34,504

114,452 102,777 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,943 17,133 15,669 (80,248) 13,830

46,745 41,430 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,097 3,888 3,490 (19,457) 2,849

10,475 8,698 Net income (loss) $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,791) $10,981

$36,270 $32,732



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,776) $10,973

$36,270 $32,732 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 19,128 19,285 19,276 17,452 17,058

19,229 17,048 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19,243 19,374 19,370 17,565 17,140

19,329 17,115 Per share information:















Basic earnings per common share $0.57 $0.69 $0.63 ($3.48) $0.64

$1.89 $1.92 Diluted earnings per common share $0.56 $0.68 $0.63 ($3.46) $0.64

$1.88 $1.91 Cash dividends declared $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56

$1.68 $1.68

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.98 $27.36 $27.06 $25.93 $29.44 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) $24.39 $23.91 $23.61 $22.46 $25.51 Market value per share $28.90 $28.28 $30.86 $31.35 $32.21 Shares issued at end of period 19,562 19,562 19,562 19,562 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 19,050 19,283 19,276 19,274 17,058











Capital Ratios (2) :









Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.11 % 12.17 % 12.23 % 11.64 % 11.39 % Total risk-based capital 12.90 % 13.06 % 13.13 % 12.47 % 12.21 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.43 % 8.66 % 8.45 % 8.13 % 7.85 % Common equity tier 1 11.64 % 11.71 % 11.76 % 11.20 % 10.95 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 7.93 % 7.82 % 7.92 % 7.21 % 7.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 6.99 % 6.90 % 6.98 % 6.31 % 6.15 % Loans to deposits (3) 98.0 % 101.8 % 100.7 % 105.5 % 106.2 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Performance Ratios (4) :















Net interest margin (5) 2.40 % 2.36 % 2.29 % 1.95 % 1.85 %

2.35 % 1.84 % Return on average assets (6) 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.73 % (3.45 %) 0.60 %

0.72 % 0.60 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.60 %

0.71 % 0.56 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.65 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.61 %

0.72 % 0.57 % Return on average equity (7) 8.14 % 10.14 % 9.63 % (48.25 %) 8.99 %

9.29 % 9.25 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 8.14 % 10.14 % 9.30 % 8.29 % 8.99 %

9.19 % 8.60 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.34 % 11.62 % 10.69 % 9.57 % 10.43 %

10.54 % 10.03 % Efficiency ratio (8) 63.3 % 67.3 % 71.4 % (76.3 %) 71.1 %

67.4 % 70.6 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 63.3 % 67.3 % 68.7 % 70.0 % 71.1 %

66.3 % 72.1 %



(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2025 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Net income divided by average assets. (7) Net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity. (8) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $10,307 $9,745 $9,769 $9,910 $9,770

$29,821 $28,098 Transaction-based revenues 66 375 122 139 219

563 907 Total wealth management revenues $10,373 $10,120 $9,891 $10,049 $9,989

$30,384 $29,005

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at end of period (1) $7,682,440 $7,181,715 $6,818,390 $7,077,802 $7,052,408

$7,682,440 $7,052,408

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (2) $2,450 $2,460 $1,575 $2,493 $2,492

$6,485 $6,283 Changes in fair value, net (3) 530 19 133 (317) (28)

682 316 Loan servicing fee income, net (4) 521 555 596 672 402

1,672 1,534 Total mortgage banking revenues $3,501 $3,034 $2,304 $2,848 $2,866

$8,839 $8,133

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (5) $50,852 $51,331 $27,662 $15,155 $26,317

$129,845 $77,311 Originations for sale to secondary market (6) 122,300 130,212 75,519 114,137 115,117

328,031 303,943 Total mortgage loan originations $173,152 $181,543 $103,181 $129,292 $141,434

$457,876 $381,254

















Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations 71 % 72 % 73 % 88 % 81 %

72 % 80 %

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $9,774 $7,762 $16,819 $62,410 $17,881

$34,355 $66,508 Sold with servicing rights released (6) 116,713 109,013 58,680 50,697 102,457

284,406 236,526 Total mortgage loans sold $126,487 $116,775 $75,499 $113,107 $120,338

$318,761 $303,034





(1) Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on July 31, 2025. (2) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (3) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (4) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (5) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (6) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $2,156,750 $2,178,925 $2,134,107 $2,154,504 $2,102,091 Commercial & industrial 568,317 547,318 535,030 542,474 566,279 Total commercial 2,725,067 2,726,243 2,669,137 2,696,978 2,668,370











Residential real estate (2) 2,073,740 2,096,250 2,113,307 2,126,171 2,529,397











Home equity 307,371 300,917 296,563 297,119 299,379 Other 16,404 16,850 17,203 17,570 17,724 Total consumer 323,775 317,767 313,766 314,689 317,103 Total loans $5,122,582 $5,140,260 $5,096,210 $5,137,838 $5,514,870





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $833,352 39 %

$839,079 39 % Massachusetts 671,406 31

663,026 31 Rhode Island 381,363 17

434,244 20 Subtotal 1,886,121 87

1,936,349 90 All other states 270,629 13

218,155 10 Total commercial real estate loans $2,156,750 100 %

$2,154,504 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,460,357 70 %

$1,530,847 72 % Rhode Island 466,056 23

443,237 21 Connecticut 124,805 6

128,933 6 Subtotal 2,051,218 99

2,103,017 99 All other states 22,522 1

23,154 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,073,740 100 %

$2,126,171 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family $635,773 29 %

$567,243 26 % Retail 432,695 20

433,146 20 Industrial and warehouse 381,435 18

358,425 17 Office 242,165 11

289,853 13 Hospitality 228,047 11

213,585 10 Healthcare Facility 160,410 7

205,858 10 Mixed-use 26,309 1

29,023 1 Other 49,916 3

57,371 3 Total commercial real estate loans $2,156,750 100 %

$2,154,504 100 %











Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance $148,760 26 %

$126,547 23 % Real estate rental and leasing 56,402 10

63,992 12 Educational services 54,754 10

47,092 9 Transportation and warehousing 52,204 9

55,784 10 Retail trade 49,234 9

41,132 8 Accommodation and food services 26,161 5

12,368 2 Finance and insurance 25,561 4

26,557 5 Information 21,626 4

22,265 4 Manufacturing 20,903 4

32,140 6 Arts, entertainment, and recreation 18,646 3

19,861 4 Professional, scientific, and technical services 12,242 2

10,845 2 Public administration 1,789 -

2,186 - Other 80,035 14

81,705 15 Total commercial & industrial loans $568,317 100 %

$542,474 100 %



















Weighted Average

Asset Quality

Balance

(2) (3) Average Loan Size (4) Loan to

Value Debt Service

Coverage

Pass Special

Mention Classified

Nonaccrual

(included in

Classified) Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real

Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):



















Class A $85,633 $10,771 57 % 1.52x

$57,206 $22,240 $6,187

$- Class B 72,038 3,430 54 % 1.55x

72,038 - -

- Class C 14,643 1,830 54 % 1.27x

12,466 2,177 -

- Medical Office 37,517 6,253 58 % 1.49x

37,517 - -

- Lab Space 32,334 18,273 86 % 0.48x

- 6,579 25,755

- Total office at September 30, 2025 (1) $242,165 $5,487 60 % 1.36x

$179,227 $30,996 $31,942

$- Total office at June 30, 2025 $274,657 $5,864 64 % 1.34x

$232,632 $8,706 $33,319

$4,276 Total office linked quarter change ($32,492) ($377) (4 %) 0.02x

($53,405) $22,290 ($1,377)

($4,276)





(1) Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $242 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 46% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before September 30, 2027. (2) Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 45 loans as of September 30, 2025. (3) Does not include $4.7 million of unfunded commitments as of September 30, 2025. (4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $671,309 $646,584 $625,590 $661,776 $665,706 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 703,848 668,483 654,599 592,904 596,319 NOW accounts 684,689 680,246 686,666 692,812 685,531 Money market accounts 1,195,463 1,147,792 1,202,703 1,154,745 1,146,426 Savings accounts 733,529 693,055 630,413 523,915 490,285 Time deposits (in-market) 1,233,998 1,207,255 1,213,382 1,192,110 1,207,626 In-market deposits (1) 5,222,836 5,043,415 5,013,353 4,818,262 4,791,893 Wholesale brokered time deposits - 1,833 27,228 297,538 379,997 Total deposits $5,222,836 $5,045,248 $5,040,581 $5,115,800 $5,171,890





(1) As of September 30, 2025, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial and the average size was approximately $39 thousand.



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,449,863 28 %

$1,363,689 27 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 90,198 2

94,740 2 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,359,665 26

1,268,949 25 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 228,992 4

197,638 4 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $1,130,673 22 %

$1,071,311 21 %





(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $1,074,797 $752,951 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 105,793 70,286 Available cash liquidity (1) 107,291 36,647 Unencumbered securities 555,383 597,771 Total $1,843,264 $1,457,655





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 127.1 % 106.9 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 163.0 % 136.1 %



(1) Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.44 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.51 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.56 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 260.96 % 157.27 % 189.85 % 180.03 % 136.89 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.77 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $- $4,276 $7,605 $10,053 $18,259 Commercial & industrial 1,010 9,711 1,140 515 616 Total commercial 1,010 13,987 8,745 10,568 18,875 Residential real estate 11,129 10,614 11,102 10,767 10,517 Home equity 1,877 1,507 1,779 1,972 1,750 Other consumer - - - - - Total consumer 1,877 1,507 1,779 1,972 1,750 Total nonaccrual loans 14,016 26,108 21,626 23,307 31,142 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $14,016 $26,108 $21,626 $23,307 $31,142











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $- $- $- $- $10,476 Commercial & industrial 8 1,799 1,146 900 3 Total commercial 8 1,799 1,146 900 10,479 Residential real estate 6,470 9,772 6,439 7,741 6,947 Home equity 1,583 2,430 2,578 2,947 2,800 Other consumer 51 34 32 394 75 Total consumer 1,634 2,464 2,610 3,341 2,875 Total past due loans $8,112 $14,035 $10,195 $11,982 $20,301











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $- $- $- $- $- Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $5,925 $8,186 $7,354 $6,447 $18,119

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $26,108 $21,626 $23,307 $31,142 $30,479

$23,307 $44,618 Additions to nonaccrual status 1,068 10,454 2,142 5,417 1,880

13,664 2,867 Loans returned to accruing status - (1,493) (4) (9) (268)

(1,497) (14,401) Loans charged-off (11,459) (667) (2,522) (2,231) (59)

(14,648) (182) Loans transferred to other real estate owned - - - - -

- - Payments, payoffs, and other changes (1,701) (3,812) (1,297) (11,012) (890)

(6,810) (1,760) Balance at end of period $14,016 $26,108 $21,626 $23,307 $31,142

$14,016 $31,142

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $41,059 $41,056 $41,960 $42,630 $42,378

$41,960 $41,057 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 6,950 650 1,400 1,200 300

9,000 1,700 Charge-offs (11,459) (667) (2,522) (2,231) (59)

(14,648) (182) Recoveries 26 20 218 361 11

264 55 Balance at end of period $36,576 $41,059 $41,056 $41,960 $42,630

$36,576 $42,630

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $1,190 $1,240 $1,440 $1,640 $1,740

$1,440 $1,940 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (150) (50) (200) (200) (100)

(400) (300) Balance at end of period (2) $1,040 $1,190 $1,240 $1,440 $1,640

$1,040 $1,640



(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Provision for Credit Losses:















Provision for credit losses on loans $6,950 $650 $1,400 $1,200 $300

$9,000 $1,700 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (150) (50) (200) (200) (100)

(400) (300) Provision for credit losses $6,800 $600 $1,200 $1,000 $200

$8,600 $1,400

















Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $2,991 $274 $2,250 $1,961 $-

$5,515 $- Commercial & industrial 8,355 307 3 181 2

8,665 5 Total commercial 11,346 581 2,253 2,142 2

14,180 5 Residential real estate - - - (160) -

- - Home equity (15) (1) (1) (189) (1)

(17) (8) Other consumer 102 67 52 77 47

221 130 Total consumer 87 66 51 (112) 46

204 122 Total $11,433 $647 $2,304 $1,870 $48

$14,384 $127

The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term investments $137,021 $1,475 4.27 %

$92,692 $1,029 4.45 %

$44,329 $446 (0.18 %) Mortgage loans held for sale 31,957 542 6.73

27,466 442 6.45

4,491 100 0.28 Taxable debt securities 1,075,119 9,372 3.46

1,067,394 9,230 3.47

7,725 142 (0.01) Nontaxable debt securities 650 8 4.88

650 8 4.94

- - (0.06) Total securities 1,075,769 9,380 3.46

1,068,044 9,238 3.47

7,725 142 (0.01) FHLB stock 42,549 764 7.12

41,484 792 7.66

1,065 (28) (0.54) Commercial real estate 2,201,220 32,293 5.82

2,161,987 31,225 5.79

39,233 1,068 0.03 Commercial & industrial 553,867 8,203 5.88

550,550 7,967 5.80

3,317 236 0.08 Total commercial 2,755,087 40,496 5.83

2,712,537 39,192 5.80

42,550 1,304 0.03 Residential real estate 2,088,066 23,032 4.38

2,096,538 22,996 4.40

(8,472) 36 (0.02) Home equity 303,480 5,270 6.89

298,645 5,167 6.94

4,835 103 (0.05) Other 16,292 205 4.99

17,001 207 4.88

(709) (2) 0.11 Total consumer 319,772 5,475 6.79

315,646 5,374 6.83

4,126 101 (0.04) Total loans 5,162,925 69,003 5.30

5,124,721 67,562 5.29

38,204 1,441 0.01 Total interest-earning assets 6,450,221 81,164 4.99

6,354,407 79,063 4.99

95,814 2,101 - Noninterest-earning assets 288,575





288,963





(388)



Total assets $6,738,796





$6,643,370





$95,426



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $685,422 $6,503 3.76 %

$664,290 $6,251 3.77 %

$21,132 $252 (0.01 %) NOW accounts 669,493 390 0.23

670,878 341 0.20

(1,385) 49 0.03 Money market accounts 1,174,584 9,620 3.25

1,182,377 9,779 3.32

(7,793) (159) (0.07) Savings accounts 719,229 3,624 2.00

664,590 3,080 1.86

54,639 544 0.14 Time deposits (in-market) 1,209,011 11,080 3.64

1,215,018 11,308 3.73

(6,007) (228) (0.09) Interest-bearing in-market deposits 4,457,739 31,217 2.78

4,397,153 30,759 2.81

60,586 458 (0.03) Wholesale brokered time deposits 539 6 4.42

8,485 105 4.96

(7,946) (99) (0.54) Total interest-bearing deposits 4,458,278 31,223 2.78

4,405,638 30,864 2.81

52,640 359 (0.03) FHLB advances 942,685 10,542 4.44

934,066 10,451 4.49

8,619 91 (0.05) Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 347 6.07

22,681 346 6.12

- 1 (0.05) Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,423,644 42,112 3.08

5,362,385 41,661 3.12

61,259 451 (0.04) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 648,268





615,926





32,342



Other liabilities 138,569





141,350





(2,781)



Shareholders' equity 528,315





523,709





4,606



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,738,796





$6,643,370





$95,426



Net interest income (FTE)

$39,052





$37,402





$1,650

Interest rate spread



1.91 %





1.87 %





0.04 % Net interest margin



2.40 %





2.36 %





0.04 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Change Commercial loans $218 $219 ($1) Nontaxable debt securities 1 - 1 Total $219 $219 $-

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $138,301 $4,497 4.35 % $135,428 $5,667 5.59 % $2,873 ($1,170) (1.24 %) Mortgage loans for sale 54,624 1,942 4.75 20,042 1,013 6.75 34,582 929 (2.00) Taxable debt securities 1,061,852 27,429 3.45 1,128,507 20,834 2.47 (66,655) 6,595 0.98 Nontaxable debt securities 650 24 4.94 28 1 4.77 622 23 0.17 Total securities 1,062,502 27,453 3.45 1,128,535 20,835 2.47 (66,033) 6,618 0.98 FHLB stock 42,504 2,578 8.11 58,890 3,459 7.85 (16,386) (881) 0.26 Commercial real estate 2,167,400 93,873 5.79 2,150,686 103,445 6.42 16,714 (9,572) (0.63) Commercial & industrial 547,558 24,044 5.87 595,564 29,096 6.53 (48,006) (5,052) (0.66) Total commercial 2,714,958 117,917 5.81 2,746,250 132,541 6.45 (31,292) (14,624) (0.64) Residential real estate 2,101,567 69,382 4.41 2,568,457 79,572 4.14 (466,890) (10,190) 0.27 Home equity 299,645 15,499 6.92 305,364 15,769 6.90 (5,719) (270) 0.02 Other 16,876 628 4.98 18,527 666 4.80 (1,651) (38) 0.18 Total consumer 316,521 16,127 6.81 323,891 16,435 6.78 (7,370) (308) 0.03 Total loans 5,133,046 203,426 5.30 5,638,598 228,548 5.41 (505,552) (25,122) (0.11) Total interest-earning assets 6,430,977 239,896 4.99 6,981,493 259,522 4.97 (550,516) (19,626) 0.02 Noninterest-earning assets 284,668



256,527



28,141



Total assets $6,715,645



$7,238,020



($522,375)



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $659,609 $18,630 3.78 % $533,163 $18,058 4.52 % $126,446 $572 (0.74 %) NOW accounts 673,135 1,075 0.21 709,115 1,168 0.22 (35,980) (93) (0.01) Money market accounts 1,196,124 29,426 3.29 1,116,879 32,571 3.90 79,245 (3,145) (0.61) Savings accounts 649,841 8,555 1.76 485,665 2,540 0.70 164,176 6,015 1.06 Time deposits (in-market) 1,209,618 33,692 3.72 1,165,370 35,756 4.10 44,248 (2,064) (0.38) Interest-bearing in-market deposits 4,388,327 91,378 2.78 4,010,192 90,093 3.00 378,135 1,285 (0.22) Wholesale brokered time deposits 65,115 2,457 5.04 558,015 21,870 5.24 (492,900) (19,413) (0.20) Total interest-bearing deposits 4,453,442 93,835 2.82 4,568,207 111,963 3.27 (114,765) (18,128) (0.45) FHLB advances 945,484 31,939 4.52 1,353,887 50,151 4.95 (408,403) (18,212) (0.43) Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 1,040 6.13 22,681 1,213 7.14 - (173) (1.01) Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,421,607 126,814 3.13 5,944,775 163,327 3.67 (523,168) (36,513) (0.54) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 628,448



663,355



(34,907)



Other liabilities 143,843



157,268



(13,425)



Shareholders' equity 521,747



472,617



49,130



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,715,645



$7,238,015



($522,370)



Net interest income (FTE)

$113,082



$96,195



$16,887

Interest rate spread



1.86 %



1.30 %



0.56 % Net interest margin



2.35 %



1.84 %



0.51 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Change Commercial loans $644 $683 ($39) Nontaxable debt securities 2 - 2 Total $646 $683 ($37)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense,

adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Adjusted Noninterest Income:















Noninterest income (loss), as reported $17,636 $17,078 $22,643 ($77,892) $16,272

$57,357 $50,095 Less adjustments:















Realized losses on securities, net - - - (31,047) -

- - Losses on sale of portfolio loans, net - - - (62,888) -

- - Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net - - 6,994 - -

6,994 988 Litigation settlement income - - - - -

- 2,100 Total adjustments, pre-tax - - 6,994 (93,935) -

6,994 3,088 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $17,636 $17,078 $15,649 $16,043 $16,272

$50,363 $47,007

















Adjusted Noninterest Expense:















Noninterest expense, as reported $35,726 $36,530 $42,196 $34,292 $34,504

$114,452 $102,777 Less adjustments:















Pension plan settlement charge - - 6,436 - -

6,436 - Total adjustments, pre-tax - - 6,436 - -

6,436 - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $35,726 $36,530 $35,760 $34,292 $34,504

$108,016 $102,777

















Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:















Income (loss) before income taxes $13,943 $17,133 $15,669 ($80,248) $13,830

$46,745 $41,430 Less: total adjustments, pre-tax - - 558 (93,935) -

558 3,088 Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) $13,943 $17,133 $15,111 $13,687 $13,830

$46,187 $38,342

















Adjusted Income Tax Expense:















Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $3,097 $3,888 $3,490 ($19,457) $2,849

$10,475 $8,698 Less: tax on total adjustments - - 141 (22,699) -

141 779 Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP) $3,097 $3,888 $3,349 $3,242 $2,849

$10,334 $7,919

















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:















Effective tax rate (1) 22.2 % 22.7 % 22.3 % 24.2 % 20.6 %

22.4 % 21.0 % Less: impact of total adjustments - - 0.1 0.5 -

- 0.3 Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) (2) 22.2 % 22.7 % 22.2 % 23.7 % 20.6 %

22.4 % 20.7 %

















Adjusted Net Income:















Net income (loss), as reported $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,791) $10,981

$36,270 $32,732 Less: total adjustments, after-tax - - 417 (71,236) -

417 2,309 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $10,846 $13,245 $11,762 $10,445 $10,981

$35,853 $30,423

















Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:













Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,776) $10,973

$36,270 $32,732 Less: total adjustments available to common shareholders, after-tax - - 417 (71,221) -

417 2,308 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $10,846 $13,245 $11,762 $10,445 $10,973

$35,853 $30,424





(1) Calculated as income tax expense (benefit) divided by income (loss) before income taxes. (2) Calculated as income tax expense (benefit), adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted for the pre-tax impact of the adjustments as outlined in the table above.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









The following table presents adjusted diluted earnings per common share and adjusted efficiency ratio:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1) $0.56 $0.68 $0.63 ($3.46) $0.64

$1.88 $1.91 Less: impact of total adjustments - - 0.02 (4.05) -

0.03 0.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2) $0.56 $0.68 $0.61 $0.59 $0.64

$1.85 $1.78

















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:















Efficiency ratio, as reported (3) 63.3 % 67.3 % 71.4 % (76.3 %) 71.1 %

67.4 % 70.6 % Less: impact of total adjustments - - 2.7 (146.3) -

1.1 (1.5) Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 63.3 % 67.3 % 68.7 % 70.0 % 71.1 %

66.3 % 72.1 %





(1) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding. (2) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding. (3) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income). (4) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.

The following table presents adjusted return on average assets and return on average tangible assets:







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Adjusted Return on Average Assets:















Net income (loss), as reported $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,791) $10,981

$36,270 $32,732 Less: total adjustments, after-tax - - 417 (71,236) -

417 2,309 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 10,846 13,245 11,762 10,445 10,981

35,853 30,423

















Total average assets, as reported 6,738,796 6,643,370 6,765,057 7,011,839 7,254,566

6,715,645 7,238,020

















Return on average assets (1) 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.73 % (3.45 %) 0.60 %

0.72 % 0.60 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2) 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.60 %

0.71 % 0.56 %

















Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $10,846 $13,245 $11,762 $10,445 $10,981

$35,853 $30,423

















Total average assets, as reported 6,738,796 6,643,370 6,765,057 7,011,839 7,254,566

6,715,645 7,238,020 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,821 2,577 2,781 2,984 3,189

3,064 3,396 Total average tangible assets 6,671,066 6,576,884 6,698,367 6,944,946 7,187,468

6,648,672 7,170,715

















Return on average assets (1) 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.73 % (3.45 %) 0.60 %

0.72 % 0.60 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) 0.65 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.61 %

0.72 % 0.57 %





(1) Net income (income) loss divided by total average assets. (2) Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets. (3) Net income (loss), adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









The following table presents adjusted return on average equity and return on average tangible equity:







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2024 Adjusted Return on Average Equity:















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, as reported $10,846 $13,245 $12,179 ($60,776) $10,973

$36,270 $32,732 Less: total adjustments, after-tax - - 417 (71,221) -

417 2,308 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) 10,846 13,245 11,762 10,445 10,973

35,853 30,424

















Total average equity, as reported 528,315 523,709 513,048 501,099 485,654

521,747 472,617

















Return on average equity (1) 8.14 % 10.14 % 9.63 % (48.25 %) 8.99 %

9.29 % 9.25 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (2) 8.14 % 10.14 % 9.30 % 8.29 % 8.99 %

9.19 % 8.60 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $10,846 $13,245 $11,762 $10,445 $10,973

$35,853 $30,424

















Total average equity, as reported 528,315 523,709 513,048 501,099 485,654

521,747 472,617 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,821 2,577 2,781 2,984 3,189

3,064 3,396 Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 460,585 457,223 446,358 434,206 418,556

454,774 405,312

















Return on average equity (1) 8.14 % 10.14 % 9.63 % (48.25 %) 8.99 %

9.29 % 9.25 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3) 9.34 % 11.62 % 10.69 % 9.57 % 10.43 %

10.54 % 10.03 %





(1) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by total average equity. (2) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity. (3) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:

Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $533,021 $527,519 $521,680 $499,728 $502,229 Less end of period balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,458 2,478 2,682 2,885 3,089 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 464,654 461,132 455,089 432,934 435,231











Shares outstanding, as reported 19,050 19,283 19,276 19,274 17,058











Book value per share $27.98 $27.36 $27.06 $25.93 $29.44 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $24.39 $23.91 $23.61 $22.46 $25.51











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $464,654 $461,132 $455,089 $432,934 $435,231











Total assets, as reported 6,717,921 6,745,167 6,586,015 6,930,647 7,141,571 Less end of period balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,458 2,478 2,682 2,885 3,089 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6,649,554 6,678,780 6,519,424 6,863,853 7,074,573











Equity to assets 7.93 % 7.82 % 7.92 % 7.21 % 7.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.99 % 6.90 % 6.98 % 6.31 % 6.15 %

