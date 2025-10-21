Mission Bancorp Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings of $8.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2025, an Increase of 10% Year Over Year. Annualized Noninterest-Bearing and Total Deposit Growth of Over 20%.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $2.79 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income available to common shareholders of $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

"We are proud to report a record quarter, with earnings of $8.6 million," said A.J. Antongiovanni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bancorp. "At a time when the industry is facing headwinds in terms of growing deposits and loans, our relationship-driven banking model continues to prove successful, with loan growth at an annualized rate of 18%, noninterest-bearing and total deposits growing 22% and 25%, respectively. Additionally, our net interest margin has grown as deposit costs have decreased, and we move funds out of cash and short-term investments into loans. Credit has been stable, although we proceed with caution as unemployment and inflation continue to trend upward. Thank you to our customers and to our hard-working team, it is their partnership that has led the Company to these groundbreaking results."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Gross loans increased by $171.8 million, or 13.8%, to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2024, and increased by $61.0 million, or 4.5%, compared to June 30, 2025, balances.





Total deposits increased by $121.3 million, or 7.5%, to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared with $1.61 billion a year earlier, and increased by $100.9 million, or 6.2%, from $1.63 billion as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $671.3 million and represent 38.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.





The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans declined from 1.53% as of September 30, 2024, to 1.47% as of September 30, 2025.





Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.05% of total gross loans as of September 30, 2025, up from 0.03% as of September 30, 2024.





The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2025, was 11.29%, compared to 11.41% as of September 30, 2024.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $8.6 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, compared with $3.1 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders was $7.8 million, or $2.79 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders increased $5.5 million, or 175.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and by $0.8 million, or 10.1%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include a decrease in non-interest expense which was primarily driven by one-time, non-recurring charges recognized in the linked quarter, along with an increase in net interest income, and a decrease in credit loss expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $20.0 million, or 4.27%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $18.2 million, or a net interest margin of 4.31%, for the same period a year earlier, and $18.1 million, or a net interest margin of 4.07%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased by $1.8 million, or 9.8%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by growth in the Company's loan portfolio and a marginal rise in yields on loans. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities. Additionally, interest expense increased $0.3 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to average balance growth in interest-bearing transaction accounts, partially offset by lower rates paid for deposits and lower average balances and rates paid for subordinated debentures.

Net interest income increased by $1.9 million, or 10.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans. Interest income on loans increased $1.9 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to both growth in average quarterly balances and an increase in loan yields. Interest expense increased marginally, compared to the linked quarter, due to increased average balances on interest-bearing transaction accounts, largely offset by lower rates paid for deposits and lower average balances and rates paid for subordinated debentures.

The net interest margin was 4.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.31% for the same prior year period, and 4.07% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and asset yields have declined 25 basis points and 15 basis points, respectively, contributing to the year-over-year 4 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. The Federal Reserve began lowering rates in the latter half of 2024 and resumed rate cuts in September of 2025, impacting the shorter end of the yield curve and reducing yields on interest-bearing deposits in other banks as well as the Company's variable rate loans and investment securities. While deposit cost pressures have begun to ease, the growth in interest-bearing deposits has marginally compressed net interest margin.

The 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects robust loan growth that outpaced the growth in interest-bearing deposits, along with a higher yield on loans. The margin was further supported by a decline in interest-bearing deposit costs and benefited from the first full quarter of interest expense savings following the repayment of subordinated debentures. The significant growth in the loan portfolio and continued demand are expected to help mitigate the impact of recent rate reductions on net interest margin.

The yield on loans increased 2 basis points to 6.57%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 103 basis points to 4.42%, and by 44 basis points to 3.88%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $136.8 million, or 11.0%, average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $23.1 million, or 12.0%, and average balances on investment securities increased $14.1 million, or 6.0%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points to 2.90%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $127.0 million, or 13.6%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 76 basis points to 4.11%, and average balances decreased $9.9 million, or 45.4%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the yield on loans increased by 18 basis points to 6.57%, while the yield on investment securities and interest earning deposits in other banks decreased by 10 basis points to 3.88%, and 4 basis points to 4.42%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $68.3 million, or 5.20%, average balances on investment securities increased $1.4 million, or 0.58%, and average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks increased $1.7 million, or 0.81%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 2.90%, while average balances on interest-bearing deposits increased $44.3 million, or 4.35%. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 56 basis points to 4.11%, and average balances decreased $5.4 million, or 31.0%, reflecting the first full quarter benefit in interest expense savings following the repayment of subordinated debentures.

The cost of funds was 1.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to 1.93%, for the same prior year period, and an 8 basis point decrease compared to 1.90%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds is generally attributable to recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, lowering the short-term rate environment which has led to deposit cost pressure and competition relief experienced over the past couple of years. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, our clients have continued to optimize the proportion of their operating account balances versus interest-bearing account balances.

The Company holds two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108 million to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate loan and investment securities portfolios. Combined, interest rate swap contracts generated an additional $0.1 million in interest income in both the third quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and $0.4 million for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, relatively unchanged when compared to the linked quarter, and decreased $0.6 million, or 24.8%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period a year earlier. Compared to the linked quarter, an increase in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and a decrease in the loss on sale of securities, offset a decline in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income. When compared to the same prior year period, the decrease was primarily due to a $0.7 million decline in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased by $5.6 million, or 38.0%, to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.7 million for the linked quarter, and decreased marginally by $0.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The decrease in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $5.2 million decrease in other expenses primarily due to non-recurring charges recorded during the linked quarter; furthermore, a $0.5 million decrease in professional services, associated with reduced legal expenses, was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, reflecting higher base compensation expense.

The marginal decrease in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year ago, was primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in professional services, associated with reduced legal expenses, which was largely offset by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, primarily driven by higher base compensation expense and associated payroll taxes, incentive compensation costs, and group insurance costs, which was partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs and lower bank owned life insurance accruals.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio decreased to 41.7% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2024, and 73.8% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.86% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.3 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 29.6%, compared to 28.9% for the same period a year ago, and 29.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2025 was 16.7%, down from 17.4% for the same prior year period, and up from 6.28% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.77%, unchanged from the same prior year period, and up from 0.67% for the linked quarter.

The decline in the quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, is primarily attributable to the growth in average equity outpacing the growth in quarterly net income. Average equity grew 14.6%, compared to the same prior year period, while quarterly net income grew 10.1%.

The rise in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, was driven by elevated net interest income and the return to normalized non-interest expense levels after non-recurring charges recorded during the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $136.0 million, or 7.4%, to $1.97 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $108.0 million, or 5.8%, compared to June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $51.6 million, or 16.9%, to $253.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $51.8 million, or 25.7%, compared to June 30, 2025.

The decrease in the Company's cash position over the last year reflects robust loan growth and increased investment security balances, which outpaced strong deposit growth and earnings. The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter reflects robust deposit growth and earnings, which outpaced strong loan growth.

Investment securities increased by $14.0 million or 6.0%, to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $234.1 million as of September 30, 2024, and decreased by $2.1 million, or 0.8%, compared to $250.2 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into new, higher yielding securities, to supplement robust lending demand, net of repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter, reflects normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio, net of a decline in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.

Loans increased by $171.8 million, or 13.8%, to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $61.0 million, or 4.5%, compared to June 30, 2025. Loan growth during the last year has been diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, multi-family, and loans secured by farmland, which were partially offset by the contraction in owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Loan growth during the last quarter was concentrated in construction and land development non-owner and owner occupied commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans.

Total deposits increased by $121.3 million, or 7.5%, to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2024, and increased by $100.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $43.9 million, or 7.0%, during the last year, and increased by $35.8 million, or 5.6%, since June 30, 2025. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a lower account closure ratio, and stable growth in new account openings. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 38.8% of total deposits on September 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repaid $10 million of subordinated debentures at the end of their fixed term on May 20, 2025, resulting in a year over year decline in subordinated debentures.

Total shareholders' equity was $211.7 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $27.0 million, or 14.6%, compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $12.4 million, or 6.2%, compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was relatively stable year over year, as a $0.5 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the investment securities portfolio was partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased by $3.6 million during the quarter due to a decline in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio. The change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss is primarily the result of movements in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio attributable to interest rates and not related to credit quality.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.47% as of September 30, 2025, from 1.50% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.53% as of September 30, 2024. The decline in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months reflects the continued stable credit profile of the loan portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025, down from $1.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and up from $0.4 million on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.04% as of September 30, 2025, down from 0.09% as of June 30, 2025, and up from 0.02% as of September 30, 2024.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.29%, as of September 30, 2025, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has decreased by 12 and 14 basis points, from 11.41% and 11.43%, as of the periods ended September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively. During the last year, earnings growth was outpaced by the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in a decrease in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 28, 2025, the Company announced the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $3.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on April 24, 2025, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through October 23, 2025. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

During the third quarter of 2025 the Company repurchased 1,872 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $93.73. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 21,425 shares at an average price of $90.70.

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























































Variance









September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

09/25 - 06/25

09/25 - 09/24 Assets

























Cash and due from banks

$ 45,853

$ 65,544

$ 46,596

$ 53,048

$ (19,691)

$ (7,195)

Interest earning deposits in other banks

207,788

136,287

246,872

252,204

71,501

(44,416)



Total cash and cash equivalents

253,641

201,831

293,468

305,252

51,810

(51,611)

Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days

490

490

490

490

-

-

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

248,109

250,199

244,922

234,146

(2,090)

13,963

Loans



1,416,607

1,355,615

1,290,802

1,244,803

60,992

171,804

Allowance for credit losses

(20,799)

(20,332)

(19,423)

(19,022)

(467)

(1,777)

Loans, net

1,395,808

1,335,283

1,271,379

1,225,781

60,525

170,027

Premises and equipment, net

2,762

2,855

2,785

2,873

(93)

(111)

Bank owned life insurance

22,372

22,211

21,899

21,743

161

629

Deferred tax asset, net

15,027

16,595

16,364

13,909

(1,568)

1,118

Interest receivable and other assets

28,575

29,277

24,549

26,566

(702)

2,009 Total Assets

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ 1,830,760

$ 108,043

$ 136,024































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits



























Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 671,285

$ 635,530

$ 646,129

$ 627,404

$ 35,755

$ 43,881



Interest bearing

1,057,847

992,734

1,003,196

980,406

65,113

77,441





Total deposits

1,729,132

1,628,264

1,649,325

1,607,810

100,868

121,322



Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-



Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

11,977

11,966

21,934

21,916

11

(9,939)



Interest payable and other liabilities

13,929

19,183

15,111

16,249

(5,254)

(2,320) Total Liabilities

1,755,038

1,659,413

1,686,370

1,645,975

95,625

109,063































Shareholders' Equity



























Common stock

101,495

101,331

89,496

89,182

164

12,313



Retained earnings

125,444

116,806

118,248

110,583

8,638

14,861



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,193)

(18,809)

(18,258)

(14,980)

3,616

(213)





Total shareholders' equity

211,746

199,328

189,486

184,785

12,418

26,961

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ 1,830,760

$ 108,043

$ 136,024































































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans

306

355

452

501

(49)

(195)

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















































































For the Three Months Ended









For the Nine Months Ended













Variance



Variance







September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

09/25 - 06/25

09/25 - 09/24

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

09/25 - 09/24 Interest and Dividend Income

































Loans

$ 22,867

$ 20,920

$ 20,479

$ 1,947

$ 2,388

$ 64,321

$ 59,587

$ 4,734

Investment securities

2,430

2,449

2,541

(19)

(111)

7,213

7,584

(371)

Other

2,566

2,558

2,780

8

(214)

7,796

5,945

1,851



Total interest and dividend income

27,863

25,927

25,800

1,936

2,063

79,330

73,116

6,214 Interest Expense

































Other deposits

7,244

7,020

6,395

224

849

20,852

16,260

4,592

Time deposits

509

608

938

(99)

(429)

1,975

2,343

(368)



Total interest expense on deposits

7,753

7,628

7,333

125

420

22,827

18,603

4,224

Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

315

(315)

Subordinated debentures

124

202

268

(78)

(144)

593

803

(210)



Total interest expense

7,877

7,830

7,601

47

276

23,420

19,721

3,699 Net Interest Income

19,986

18,097

18,199

1,889

1,787

55,910

53,395

2,515 Credit Loss Expense

466

750

394

(284)

72

1,371

1,069

302 Net Interest Income After Provision

































for Credit Losses

19,520

17,347

17,805

2,173

1,715

54,539

52,326

2,213





































Non-Interest Income

































Service charges, fees and other income

1,195

1,153

1,084

42

111

3,414

3,006

408

Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees

293

389

345

(96)

(52)

969

971

(2)

SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans

362

305

1,032

57

(670)

907

1,673

(766)

Loss on sale of securities

-

(49)

-

49

-

(49)

(31)

(18)



Total non-interest income

1,850

1,798

2,461

52

(611)

5,241

5,619

(378) Non-Interest Expense

































Salaries and benefits

5,915

5,732

5,402

183

513

17,581

16,189

1,392

Professional services

1,010

1,558

1,555

(548)

(545)

3,607

3,866

(259)

Occupancy and equipment

599

583

589

16

10

1,758

1,750

8

Data processing and communication

380

382

418

(2)

(38)

1,128

1,219

(91)

Other

1,197

6,431

1,263

(5,234)

(66)

8,941

3,710

5,231



Total non-interest expense

9,101

14,686

9,227

(5,585)

(126)

33,015

26,734

6,281 Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

12,269

4,459

11,039

7,810

1,230

26,765

31,211

(4,446) Provision for Income Taxes

3,631

1,323

3,194

2,308

437

7,839

8,734

(895) Net Income

$ 8,638

$ 3,136

$ 7,845

$ 5,502

$ 793

$ 18,926

$ 22,477

$ (3,551)

MISSION BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended





























September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

























Ratio of total loans to total deposits

81.93 %

83.26 %

78.26 %

77.42 %

81.93 %

77.42 % Return on average assets

1.77 %

0.67 %

1.64 %

1.77 %

1.34 %

1.78 % Return on average equity

16.71 %

6.28 %

16.27 %

17.43 %

12.67 %

17.70 %

























Net interest margin

4.27 %

4.07 %

3.96 %

4.31 %

4.14 %

4.44 % Efficiency ratio

41.68 %

73.82 %

42.03 %

44.66 %

53.99 %

45.30 % Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets

1.86 %

3.15 %

1.74 %

2.08 %

2.33 %

2.12 % Non-interest income as a percent of average assets

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.34 %

0.56 %

0.37 %

0.44 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio

11.29 %

11.43 %

11.07 %

11.41 %

11.63 %

11.41 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*

2,780,176

2,783,721

2,767,351

2,765,518

2,780,163

2,756,186 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*

2,835,219

2,834,836

2,821,693

2,811,947

2,834,136

2,802,360 Shares outstanding at period end - basic*

2,778,710

2,780,875

2,768,438

2,765,308

2,778,710

2,765,308 Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.11

$ 1.13

$ 2.77

$ 2.84

$ 6.81

$ 8.16 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.05

$ 1.11

$ 2.72

$ 2.79

$ 6.68

$ 8.02

























Total assets

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,858,741

$ 1,875,856

$ 1,830,760

$ 1,966,784

$ 1,830,760 Loans and leases net of deferred fees

$ 1,416,607

$ 1,355,615

$ 1,290,802

$ 1,244,803

$ 1,416,607

$ 1,244,803 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 671,285

$ 635,530

$ 646,129

$ 627,404

$ 671,285

$ 627,404 Total deposits

$ 1,729,132

$ 1,628,264

$ 1,649,325

$ 1,607,810

$ 1,729,132

$ 1,607,810 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits

38.82 %

39.03 %

39.18 %

39.02 %

38.82 %

39.02 %

























Average total assets

$ 1,940,923

$ 1,868,348

$ 1,863,633

$ 1,763,476

$ 1,891,668

$ 1,688,433 Average total equity

$ 205,128

$ 200,310

$ 187,377

$ 179,068

$ 199,688

$ 169,671

























Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.77 %

10.72 %

10.10 %

10.09 %

10.77 %

10.09 % Book value per share

$ 76.20

$ 71.68

$ 68.44

$ 66.82

$ 76.20

$ 66.82



*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 24, 2025.

MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended









September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024









































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets

























Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 215,227 $ 2,396 4.42 %

$ 213,500 $ 2,373 4.46 %

$ 192,115 $ 2,634 5.45 %

Investment securities

248,188 2,430 3.88 %

246,748 2,449 3.98 %

234,076 2,541 4.32 %

Loans

1,381,406 22,867 6.57 %

1,313,087 20,920 6.39 %

1,244,631 20,479 6.55 %

Other earning assets



10,846 170 6.22 %

9,027 185 8.22 %

9,003 146 6.45 %



































Total Earning Assets

1,855,667 27,863 5.96 %

1,782,362 25,927 5.83 %

1,679,825 25,800 6.11 %

Non-interest earning assets

85,256





85,986





83,651







Total Assets

$ 1,940,923





$ 1,868,348





$ 1,763,476



































Liabilities and Capital

























Interest-bearing deposits



























Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 945,762 $ 7,224 3.03 %

$ 910,089 $ 6,985 3.08 %

$ 791,777 $ 6,221 3.13 %



Time deposits

64,596 509 3.13 %

72,975 608 3.34 %

89,877 938 4.15 %



1031 Exchange deposits

51,365 20 0.15 %

34,358 35 0.41 %

53,047 174 1.30 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

1,061,723 7,753 2.90 %

1,017,422 7,628 3.01 %

934,701 7,333 3.12 %

Borrowed funds



























Other borrowings

3 - 4.87 %

- - 0.00 %

- - 0.00 %



Subordinated debt

11,971 124 4.11 %

17,343 202 4.67 %

21,905 268 4.87 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,073,697 7,877 2.91 %

1,034,765 7,830 3.04 %

956,606 7,601 3.16 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

643,854





616,724





612,272









Total Funding

1,717,551 7,877 1.82 %

1,651,489 7,830 1.90 %

1,568,878 7,601 1.93 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

18,244





16,549





15,530







Total Liabilities

1,735,795





1,668,038





1,584,408







Total Capital

205,128





200,310





179,068









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,940,923





$ 1,868,348





$ 1,763,476





































Net Interest Margin

4.27 %





4.07 %





4.31 %





Net Interest Spread

4.14 %





3.93 %





4.18 %





MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































For the Nine Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets

















Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 220,206 $ 7,287 4.42 %

$ 135,176 $ 5,462 5.40 %

Investment securities

245,581 7,213 3.93 %

236,261 7,584 4.29 %

Loans

1,331,449 64,321 6.46 %

1,225,041 59,587 6.50 %

Other earning assets



9,640 509 7.06 %

8,991 483 7.18 %



























Total Earning Assets

1,806,876 79,330 5.87 %

1,605,469 73,116 6.08 %

Non-interest earning assets

84,792





82,964







Total Assets

$ 1,891,668





$ 1,688,433



























Liabilities and Capital

















Interest-bearing deposits



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 911,546 $ 20,751 3.04 %

$ 726,364 $ 15,888 2.92 %



Time deposits

76,558 1,975 3.45 %

79,977 2,343 3.91 %



1031 Exchange deposits

40,753 101 0.33 %

48,586 372 1.02 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

1,028,857 22,827 2.97 %

854,927 18,603 2.91 %

Borrowed funds



















Other borrowings

1 - 0.00 %

8,851 315 4.75 %



Subordinated debt

17,048 593 4.65 %

21,888 803 4.90 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,045,906 23,420 2.99 %

885,666 19,721 2.97 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

628,918





616,896









Total Funding

1,674,824 23,420 1.87 %

1,502,562 19,721 1.75 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

17,156





16,200







Total Liabilities

1,691,980





1,518,762







Total Capital

199,688





169,671









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,891,668





$ 1,688,433





























Net Interest Margin

4.14 %





4.44 %





Net Interest Spread

4.00 %





4.33 %





MISSION BANCORP LOAN DETAIL (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



































Variance







September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

09/25 - 06/25

09/25 - 09/24 Loans



























Construction and land development

$ 63,454

$ 45,471

$ 59,474

$ 56,554

$ 17,983

$ 6,900

Secured by farmland

155,882

154,032

137,376

133,597

1,850

22,285

Residential 1 to 4 units

67,517

65,603

61,596

51,834

1,914

15,683

Multi-family

72,470

67,589

47,050

40,770

4,881

31,700

Owner occupied commercial real estate

515,348

504,883

525,745

524,860

10,465

(9,512)

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate

257,864

242,205

195,339

190,642

15,659

67,222

Commercial and industrial

194,741

184,405

170,433

160,887

10,336

33,854

Agricultural production

92,042

92,609

95,669

88,060

(567)

3,982

Other loans

239

1,611

684

129

(1,372)

110

Net Deferred Fees-Costs

(2,951)

(2,793)

(2,564)

(2,530)

(158)

(421)



Total Loans

$ 1,416,607

$ 1,355,615

$ 1,290,802

$ 1,244,803

$ 60,992

$ 171,804

MISSION BANCORP Credit Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





























September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Asset quality

















Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Nonaccrual loans



$ 717

$ 1,698

$ 1,062

$ 399 Restructured loans



















Nonperforming restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Performing restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Other real estate owned



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Total nonperforming assets



$ 717

$ 1,698

$ 1,062

$ 399





















Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.47 %

1.50 %

1.50 %

1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



2901.06 %

1197.41 %

1828.91 %

4767.42 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans



0.05 %

0.13 %

0.08 %

0.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.04 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

SOURCE Mission Bank