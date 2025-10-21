Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - EXPOPASS, Thailand's leading event technology solutions provider, has announced its expansion into Vietnam and Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in the company's regional growth strategy. The move underscores the rising demand for advanced digital solutions within Southeast Asia's rapidly growing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) industry.





Our Competitive Edge: Simplify & Flexibility

At EXPOPASS, success comes from transforming event registration into an experience that is simple, flexible, and seamless - powered by real-time connectivity.

Effortless check-in - Attendees can register online in advance and receive a personalized QR code for instant entry.

Frictionless operations - Staff simply scan QR codes using the Mobile Check-in App, eliminating equipment constraints and cutting down delays on event day.

Data that works for you - Organizers have real-time access to a powerful dashboard to track attendance, monitor check-ins, and generate post-event reports instantly.

Expert support, every step of the way - Our experienced team stands ready to assist and advise, ensuring every event runs smoothly and successfully.





Driven by innovation and readiness, EXPOPASS is the trusted technology partner of prestigious global organizers, including Reed Tradex Vietnam LLC, DLG Asia Pacific and Mölnlycke Asia-Pacific.

As Vietnam and Malaysia continue to emerge as key destinations for international trade shows and conventions, EXPOPASS has been appointed to manage several major international events in 2025, including:

NEPCON Vietnam 2025 - Hanoi International Exhibition Center (I.C.E.), Hanoi City, Vietnam

METALEX Vietnam 2025 - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing Expo 2025 - Hanoi International Exhibition Center (I.C.E.), Hanoi City, Vietnam

AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2025 - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mölnlycke APAC Wound Leaders' Summit 2025 - Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

This expansion reinforces EXPOPASS's growing presence in Southeast Asia and highlights the trust placed in Thai-developed event technology by leading global organizers such as Reed Tradex Vietnam LLC, DLG Asia Pacific and Mölnlycke Asia-Pacific.

"Registration is the first gateway to every MICE event. Our expansion into Vietnam and Malaysia reflects the confidence international organizers have in Thai-developed technology and its ability to meet global standards," said Attaphon Thenthaisong, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of EXPOPASS.

The expansion aligns with the region's post-pandemic resurgence, as event organizers increasingly adopt smart registration and management systems to enhance efficiency, security, and attendee experience. EXPOPASS's entry into Vietnam and Malaysia signifies not only business growth but also a broader vision to elevate the region's event technology landscape.





About EXPOPASS

EXPOPASS is a Thailand-based leader in event technology solutions, specializing in registration systems, ticketing, business matching, and virtual event services. With advanced digital platforms and proven expertise in managing large-scale international events, the company delivers secure, seamless, and data-driven experiences for global organizers and participants alike.

