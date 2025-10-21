Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc.: LIRG Selects MANiT Labs as Strategic Software Partner to Power Global Reinsurance Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc., dba LIRG, today announced its selection of MANiT Labs to serve as the core technology platform for its reinsurance brokerage operations. This partnership reinforces LIRG's mission to become a global leader in reinsurance broking and consulting by combining domain expertise with advanced automation and visibility.

MANiT Labs provides an AI-powered platform built specifically for (re)insurance operations. Using a flexible low-code framework, it connects underwriting, claims, finance, analytics, and communications in one intuitive workspace. The result is a simpler, faster, and more transparent way to manage reinsurance portfolios.

With open APIs and enterprise-grade security, MANiT integrates easily with existing systems and helps reinsurers and MGAs scale globally without disruption.

"After rigorous evaluation of leading platforms, MANiT Labs emerged as the best fit for LIRG's vision and ambitions," said Mark Groenheide, Founder and CEO of LIRG. "Their deep roots in the (re)insurance industry, flexible architecture, and focus on operational impact make them the ideal technology partner as we expand globally. With MANiT Labs powering our infrastructure, we can scale faster, execute more precisely, and deliver a superior client experience."

LIRG's implementation of MANiT Labs will enable:

Operational cohesion: A single-source platform to manage underwriting, claims, portfolio administration, and reporting across global markets.

Agility and automation: Smart workflows and AI-supported processes reduce manual touchpoints, accelerate decision cycles, and minimize error.

Real-time insight: Live dashboards, KPI tracking, and analytics support timely strategic decisions and client transparency.

Seamless integrations: API-first design allows LIRG to integrate Manit Labs with existing tools, systems, and data sources with minimal disruption.

Scalable growth: Modular architecture and flexibility enable LIRG to expand into new lines, regions, and service models without rebuilding core systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with LIRG as they redefine what's possible in reinsurance," said Mikhail Grishin, Founder and CEO of MANiT Labs. "Our platform is built to simplify complex operations and bring real agility to modern (re)insurance teams. Together with LIRG, we're creating a strong foundation for scalable growth and long-term excellence."

About LIRG

Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc. dba LIRG is a digital specialty (re)insurance brokerage and consulting firm focused on next-generation risk transfer solutions, including parametric structures and captive strategies. LIRG's brokerage division manages global reinsurance placements, treaty structuring, and retail broking for hard-to-place risks, while its consulting division provides MGA/MGU architecture, design, and launch support.

About MANiT Labs

MANiT Labs is an InsurTech company specializing in workflow automation and AI-driven process optimization for (re)insurers,MGAs and brokers. Its platform unifies underwriting, claims, finance, and analytics in a single, intuitive environment built on a flexible low-code architecture. With an API-first design and enterprise-grade security, MANiT Labs helps organizations streamline operations, reduce manual work, and scale efficiently across global markets.

