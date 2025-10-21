Debevoise & Plimpton LLP: Hugo Laing and Rosamund Wood to Join Debevoise Global Insurance Team in London

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is pleased to announce that Hugo Laing and Rosamund Wood will join the global insurance practice, resident in the firm's London office. Mr. Laing will join as a partner and Ms. Wood as counsel.

At Debevoise, Mr. Laing will continue to advise public and private insurers, as well as private equity sponsors active in the insurance market, on a broad range of transactions, including traditional M&A, Part VII transfers, distribution arrangements and risk transfer transactions. He will also counsel clients on key regulatory issues and significant transactions across the broader financial institutions sector.

Ms. Wood will focus on advising insurers and reinsurers on de-risking transactions in the life insurance sector, including bulk annuities, longevity swaps and reinsurance, both in the UK and cross border. She will also advise on pensions and benefit issues in both domestic and cross-border corporate transactions and on insurance regulatory issues for UK and global clients.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "With our market-leading global insurance franchise and long-held client relationships around the world, we have been at the forefront of the industry's continual evolution, especially as private equity plays an increasing role. Players across the industry, including insurers and private equity sponsors, rely on us for creative solutions and sophisticated dealmaking. The addition of Hugo and Ros further enhances our ability to meet their changing needs. We are thrilled to add them to our team."

Marilyn Lion, Co-Chair of the Financial Institutions Group, commented: "As the recognized leaders in insurance M&A, we continue to see considerable transactional activity. Insurers are seeking to optimize their structures and assets to meet their obligations, and to and balance the interests of policyholders, shareholders and regulators. To address these needs, we have made strategic investments to support our clients across the globe. Adding Hugo and Ros is a clear continuation of that strategy."

Drew Dutton, Co-Head of the UK/European Insurance Practice, added: "Hugo is a trusted leader in the UK insurance market, and Ros is one of the most respected rising stars in the field. Their arrival will help propel the next phase of our growth, and specifically strengthens our offering on bulk purchase annuities and life (re)insurance, both in the UK and across Europe. We have worked well with - and across from - them for a long time and are incredibly excited that now we all get to be on the same team."

Mr. Laing said: "Joining Debevoise was an unmissable opportunity. The firm is widely known as a leader in the insurance sector, and the growing London team has an enviable track record in executing cross border life and non-life (re)insurance transactions for a global insurance and private equity client base. We look forward to contributing to the team's continued success."

Ms. Wood added: "This is a move that just made so much sense on both sides. Debevoise has an impressive platform and an established market position. And Hugo and I hope to bring a skillset and approach that will help the team continue to grow, and deliver for its clients in a wide range of areas. I can't wait to get started with the team."

The Debevoise Global Insurance Practice brings half a century of experience to the most complex insurance industry transactions, the highest-stakes disputes and the most challenging regulatory engagements. The team is consistently the first choice for major insurance industry mergers and acquisitions, intricate financings against an evolving regulatory backdrop, restructurings and a host of other transactions. The deep industry and market knowledge that powers the transactional practice also fuels a world-class disputes practice.

The group's team of lawyers include leading U.S., English and Hong Kong qualified insurance industry practitioners based in New York, London and Hong Kong, as well as U.S. and locally qualified lawyers elsewhere in Europe and Asia.

