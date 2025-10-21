Australia has overtaken the United Kingdom to rank behind China and the United States in utility-scale battery capacity, with 14 GW/37 GWh of projects at or nearing financial close.From pv magazine Australia Australia is now the third-largest market worldwide for large-scale battery energy storage by capacity with 14 GW/37 GWh of battery energy storage capacity at or nearing financial close, reflecting capacity expected over the next two years. The pipeline of battery projects jumped 45 GW in 12 months, from 109 GW in August 2024 to 154 GW one year later. Australia is also the first nation to ...

