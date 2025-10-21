Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced it has obtained the prestigious ISO 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. Samsara is one of the first 100 organizations globally to receive this certification. This globally recognized standard affirms Samsara's commitment to the responsible, secure, and ethical development and deployment of AI technologies.

ISO 42001 is the world's first international standard for AI management systems. To achieve certification, Samsara completed a rigorous independent audit conducted by Schellman, an accredited third-party certification body. As one of the first companies to meet this new benchmark, Samsara further strengthens its position as a leader in trustworthy AI.

"Achieving the ISO 42001 certification is a testament to our long-standing commitment to building trust with our customers," said Dave Bossio, Chief Information Security Officer, Samsara. "It provides an independent validation of our robust AI governance practices, assuring our customers that our solutions are developed with the highest standards of safety, ethics, and security."

Samsara's suite of AI offerings-trained on more than 20 trillion data points, 90 billion miles driven, and 300 million digitized workflows each year-help customers make smarter decisions to run safer, more efficient operations. This data is used to accurately train AI models and deliver advanced tools, such as AI-powered coaching, automated work orders, AI-fault code intelligence, drowsiness detection and more.

